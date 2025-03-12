Skip to content
Cole Caufield showed up to the arena with a Johnny Gaudreau hockey card
Félix Forget
Since last summer, the hockey community has been mourning the death of Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew. The two guys were highly appreciated in the industry, and their loss has shaken many people.

Even at the 4 Nations Confrontation, the fans in Boston honored him in the middle of the final. It says a lot.

In Montreal, Cole Caufield was particularly touched by the death of his idol. Like Gaudreau, Caufield has defied the odds by excelling in the NHL as a small player… and that explains why the CH attacker was inspired by Johnny Hockey.

Before the start of the season, he traded his #22 for Gaudreau’s #13… and visibly, he continues to honor him in his own way.

A photo posted on the CH’s Instagram account this evening shows him arriving at the arena holding a Johnny Gaudreau hockey card in his hands.

It’s obviously a nice way to keep a memory of a player who has marked Caufield for a very long time. The CH attacker has never hidden his respect for Gaudreau, and it’s a nice way to continue honoring him.

Otherwise, he could do like the Blue Jackets players at the Winter Classic and dress up “like Johnny Gaudreau” to arrive at the game… but the hockey card is a bit simpler, let’s say.

We know that right now, Caufield and the CH are playing important games. The sniper is maybe trying to motivate himself this way… and if it can help him play inspired hockey, so much the better.

It’s a beautiful gesture, really.


