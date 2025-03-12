Brad Marchand: a Boston brewery unveils a partnership with him

Credit: Brad Marchand is no longer a member of the Boston Bruins, but his footprint is still in the Massachusetts city. The team is really built like him, with grit and dedication. What’s interesting is that Marchand will also leave a physical footprint in Boston. A local brewery, Samuel Adams, has announced a partnership with the […]

Brad Marchand is no longer a member of the Boston Bruins, but his footprint is still in the Massachusetts city. The team is really built like him, with grit and dedication.

What’s interesting is that Marchand will also leave a physical footprint in Boston.

A local brewery, Samuel Adams, has announced a partnership with the 36-year-old player, and there will be a beer that bears his name.

Brad Marchand has a collab with Sam Adams releasing later this month.

The “Marchand(y)” will arrive on shelves very soon. What’s curious is the timing of this announcement.

The Marchand(y) is the perfect beer to toast a career defined by passion, grit, and an indestructible bond with Boston, said the company in a statement.

An indestructible bond that has just been broken, as Marchand will now join the enemy, at least for the rest of the season.

The Bruins’ management did not meet Marchand’s salary demands, which led to his departure.

It remains to be seen what impact Marchand will have with the Panthers. We saw him at the Four Nations Tournament, and he’s not the same player he was in his prime, but he can still be effective in his role. With Sam Bennett and Matthew Tkachuk, good luck to opposing teams in keeping their cool in the playoffs.

Chemistry will have to work, but the Panthers are equipped to go far. After winning the Stanley Cup last year, they’re not satisfied, and the addition of Marchand, along with Seth Jones, allows their fans to keep dreaming.

