8 years at 8 M$ for Lane Hutson: a contract too “friendly”?

And I think we can all agree that, well… The defenseman is going to break the bank with his next contract.
Because if Lane Hutson has a big season 25-26… He risks becoming even more expensive for the Canadiens.
His value could increase even more – especially with the salary cap going up.
Eric Engels believes – due to Lane’s talent – that an eight-year, $8 million contract… would be a “friendly” deal for the Canadiens.
In Engels’ eyes, Hutson could sign for even more money this summer:
Geez. 8×8 is looking like it would be team-friendly.
I wonder if he’s willing to sign eight years…
— Eric Engels (@EricEngels) March 12, 2025
The journalist wonders if Hutson is ready to sign an eight-year contract and that’s a good point too.
After all, Hutson could look at Wyatt Johnston’s deal in Dallas for inspiration: at 21 years old, the Stars player decided to sign a five-year contract (with an annual value of $8.4 million).
The options will be open for Hutson because he is on his way to becoming one of the best offensive defensemen in the National League. He is already among the elite, ranking 8th among the best-scoring defensemen in the NHL… and everything indicates that it will only get better in the coming years.
And Hutson, for his part, must be excited right now because he knows he’ll be cashing in soon.
In a hurry
– He deserves respect, the captain.
With two points last night, Habs captain Nick Suzuki this season
– 20 goals (4th straight 20G season)
– 47 assists
– 67 points in 64 games
– 8th in points among NHL centers pic.twitter.com/FIqSUVlJIU
— /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) March 12, 2025
–
