8 years at 8 M$ for Lane Hutson: a contract too “friendly”?

During the 25-26 season, Lane Hutson will be in the last year of his NHL entry-level contract.

And I think we can all agree that, well… The defenseman is going to break the bank with his next contract.

Kent Hughes has a question to ask himself: is it better to offer him a contract extension this summer, or wait until his current deal is over to make him a new offer?The second option is risky.

Because if Lane Hutson has a big season 25-26… He risks becoming even more expensive for the Canadiens.

His value could increase even more – especially with the salary cap going up.

If Hutson signs a contract extension this summer, he will still be able to get a big salary. But how big?

Eric Engels believes – due to Lane’s talent – that an eight-year, $8 million contract… would be a “friendly” deal for the Canadiens.

In Engels’ eyes, Hutson could sign for even more money this summer:

Geez. 8×8 is looking like it would be team-friendly.

I wonder if he’s willing to sign eight years… — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) March 12, 2025

The journalist wonders if Hutson is ready to sign an eight-year contract and that’s a good point too.

After all, Hutson could look at Wyatt Johnston’s deal in Dallas for inspiration: at 21 years old, the Stars player decided to sign a five-year contract (with an annual value of $8.4 million).

Why did he choose this path? Because after his five-year contract, Johnston will be eligible for unrestricted free agency. And at that point, he will be able to sign an even more lucrative contract than the one at $8.4 million per season.

The options will be open for Hutson because he is on his way to becoming one of the best offensive defensemen in the National League. He is already among the elite, ranking 8th among the best-scoring defensemen in the NHL… and everything indicates that it will only get better in the coming years.

Kent Hughes has a nice headache to deal with, then.

And Hutson, for his part, must be excited right now because he knows he’ll be cashing in soon.

