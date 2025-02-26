Vlasic complains (again) about his playing time: “We should ask the coach”

Marc-Édouard Vlasic doesn’t play as much as he used to.

He only played 57 games last season because he was left out several times.

The veteran missed the start of the 24-25 season due to a back injury… But even though he’s been healthy for a while, he doesn’t play every night.

The Quebecer has been healthy since January 1, but he has only participated in eight games since his return to play.

And that’s not okay with him.

Asked about his use during the Sharks’ visit to Montreal (they will be at the Bell Center tomorrow night), Vlasic replied that only his coach had the answer.

When I played the seven games I played, I played well. Obviously, we’re in rebuilding and I understand the decision… But you’d have to ask the coach. – Marc-Édouard Vlasic

It can be felt in his tone of voice that he’s not super happy:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 5a7RDS (@5a7rds)

At the beginning of February, Vlasic said on the JiC show (TVA Sports) that the Sharks are not good this year.

I wonder if that really played a role in Ryan Warsofsky’s recent decisions…

But on the ice, we’re talking about a guy who has slowed down considerably.

Vlasic – who is 37 years old – is no longer producing offensively and is no longer helping his team defensively. It’s sad in a way because the Sharks are stuck with his $7 million per year contract, which ends in the summer of 2026…

Let’s recall that this is not the first time we’ve seen Vlasic complain about his use in the media.

He was happy with David Quinn’s departure last summer because, according to him, he was left out during the last season when he didn’t deserve it.

But at some point, the player’s problems are with his performance. Because there is no NHL team that would deprive itself of using a defenseman who can help on the ice… And that’s the irony in the story.

In a nutshell

– Good point.

Coming off a Stanley Cup Final loss, a short offseason and now a grueling #4Nations, it’s been tough for Connor McDavid…@EdmontonJack: «I would suggest to you this has been Connor McDavid’s most challenging season of his career»#LetsGoOilers #thesickpodcast @MurphysLaw74 pic.twitter.com/6JNN4X3IHV — The Sick Podcast – The Eye Test (@sickpodnhl) February 27, 2025

– We love hockey in Canada!

Sounds like Canadians aren’t done giving it to the USA just yet pic.twitter.com/Gz4L6uAWXb — HFTV (@HFTVSports) February 26, 2025

– An ordinary result (enough) for Lance Stroll…