Top-5 : Alex Ovechkin is unstoppable… even at 39 years old

That’s a wrap on Tuesday’s action that saw the @BlueJacketsNHL and @DetroitRedWings continue their pushes for a Wild Card spot ahead of their #StadiumSeries matchup this Saturday.#NHLStats: https://t.co/n2fVlR4bt8 pic.twitter.com/iWAsww3WWu
1: Alex Ovechkin is unstoppable
It’s been almost 20 years since we’ve been asking that question… And it’s been almost 20 years since we haven’t had the answer to that question.
Ovi scored AGAIN last night: he is only 12 goals away from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s record.
He’s really having a season.
Alex Ovechkin can’t stop scoring goals!
Alex Ovechkin is 39 years old. And he has still scored 30 goals in 42 games this season…
It’s exceptional!
Note that Ovi’s goal was the only one for the Capitals in their game against the Flames.
2: Mitch Marner plays hero again in Boston
Who made the pass for McDavid’s winning goal? Mitch Marner.
And who gave the victory to his team last night in Boston…?
On a more serious note, the Leafs won 5-4… But not everything is rosy in the team’s victory.
Chris Tanev was seen leaving TD Garden with his right arm in a sling, per @lukefoxjukebox.
3: Another goal for Miller
The visitors won 5-1… And Matt Rempe participated in the victory by scoring the last goal of his team in the game:
4: Connor Bedard looks desperate
And now, it’s starting to show in the team’s morale.
Last night, during the game between the Hawks and the Utah team, the camera was pointing at Connor Bedard at one point… And the star of the Chicago team just looked desperate.
He didn’t look like a guy super interested in what was happening… even if his team was leading 1-0:
It’s understandable in a way.
Bedard wants to win… But the Hawks can’t surround him properly. That means in Chicago, they lose more often than not… Like last night against Utah.
The Hawks lost 2-1. And I’m convinced it’s not making Bedard happy.
5: The Blues sacrificed the Kraken
The Blues were there to play… while the Kraken was there to watch.
The Kraken allowed four goals in the second period alone… And it was the beginning of the end for the Seattle team.
The @StLouisBlues came to play in the middle frame!
Again, the Blues were there to play last night. Maybe the Kraken should have given a better effort…
Overtime
– It’s going well for the Wings!
Red Wings are 9-1-2 in their last 12. #LGRW
– It’s heating up.
– Important win for the Flames.
– Huberdeau scored in his team’s win:
– The Sabres won against the Ducks.
– A nice moment.
– Well done.
– Classic.
– The top scorers of the night:
