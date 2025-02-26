Top-5 : Alex Ovechkin is unstoppable… even at 39 years old

That’s a wrap on Tuesday’s action that saw the @BlueJacketsNHL and @DetroitRedWings continue their pushes for a Wild Card spot ahead of their #StadiumSeries matchup this Saturday.#NHLStats: https://t.co/n2fVlR4bt8 pic.twitter.com/iWAsww3WWu — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 26, 2025

1: Alex Ovechkin is unstoppable

The Montreal Canadiens won their game last night at the Centre Bell against the Hurricanes.Big win!But there were also several games presented in various parts of the league:Who can stop Alex Ovechkin?

It’s been almost 20 years since we’ve been asking that question… And it’s been almost 20 years since we haven’t had the answer to that question.

Ovi scored AGAIN last night: he is only 12 goals away from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s record.

He’s really having a season.

Alex Ovechkin is 39 years old. And he has still scored 30 goals in 42 games this season…

It’s exceptional!

At age 39 this man continues to be GR8. pic.twitter.com/rVlgP76Zn2 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 26, 2025

This is his 19th 30-goal season in his career:

Note that Ovi’s goal was the only one for the Capitals in their game against the Flames.

2: Mitch Marner plays hero again in Boston

The Calgary team won 3-1.Last week, Connor McDavid scored the winning goal in overtime against the Americans to allow Canada to win the Confrontation of the 4 nations.

Who made the pass for McDavid’s winning goal? Mitch Marner.

And who gave the victory to his team last night in Boston…?

Mitch Marner delivers some more overtime magic at TD Garden! pic.twitter.com/OgXXOn9wfO — JayOnSC (@JayOnSC) February 26, 2025

Mitch Marner again:Apparently, Marner likes playing at TD Garden. Hehe.

On a more serious note, the Leafs won 5-4… But not everything is rosy in the team’s victory.

Chris Tanev was seen leaving TD Garden with his right arm in a sling, per @lukefoxjukebox. Tanev left tonight’s game after this play in the first period. pic.twitter.com/pf51XuVPTc — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 26, 2025

3: Another goal for Miller

Five goals in eight games for J. T. Miller pic.twitter.com/mIlJwArTmM — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 26, 2025

The team lost the services of Chris Tanev in the first period. And he looked bad after the game:Things are going well for J.T. Miller since his return to New York.Really well, actually!The one who was acquired from the Canucks before the 4 nations has scored again with his new team.He now has five goals (nine points) in eight games with the Rangers:The Rangers really made the most of their visit to Long Island to make the Islanders look bad.

The visitors won 5-1… And Matt Rempe participated in the victory by scoring the last goal of his team in the game:

4: Connor Bedard looks desperate

The Chicago Blackhawks are having another miserable season.

And now, it’s starting to show in the team’s morale.

Last night, during the game between the Hawks and the Utah team, the camera was pointing at Connor Bedard at one point… And the star of the Chicago team just looked desperate.

He didn’t look like a guy super interested in what was happening… even if his team was leading 1-0:

Someone please ask Connor Bedard if he’s okay pic.twitter.com/pjVjRZRt98 — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) February 26, 2025

It’s understandable in a way.

Bedard wants to win… But the Hawks can’t surround him properly. That means in Chicago, they lose more often than not… Like last night against Utah.

The Hawks lost 2-1. And I’m convinced it’s not making Bedard happy.

5: The Blues sacrificed the Kraken

Last night, in St. Louis, we had a one-sided game.

The Blues were there to play… while the Kraken was there to watch.

Jordan Kyrou just put Oleksiak in the spin cycle. Nasty goal. pic.twitter.com/VhfUXL5M1i — Thomas Welch (@twelcher15) February 26, 2025

Jordan Kyrou quickly opened the scoring with a beautiful goal:It was already 2-0 for the Blues at the end of the first period, and in the second, the St. Louis team had even more fun.

The Kraken allowed four goals in the second period alone… And it was the beginning of the end for the Seattle team.

The @StLouisBlues came to play in the middle frame! They score four goals in the second period and are now leading 6-0. pic.twitter.com/7IC8usqooi — NHL (@NHL) February 26, 2025

The Blues never looked back:In the end, the Kraken lost 7-2.

Again, the Blues were there to play last night. Maybe the Kraken should have given a better effort…

Overtime

– It’s going well for the Wings!

Red Wings are 9-1-2 in their last 12. #LGRW — NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) February 26, 2025

– It’s heating up.

Tuesday tilt action between Sam Bennett and Cole Smith pic.twitter.com/jPGwXi7QXn — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 26, 2025

– Important win for the Flames.

– Huberdeau scored in his team’s win:

– The Sabres won against the Ducks.

Three goals in the third propel the @BuffaloSabres to victory! pic.twitter.com/hCw02d3sUB — NHL (@NHL) February 26, 2025

– A nice moment.

Imagine being able to keep that stick! pic.twitter.com/kCI8kIUDMn — TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 26, 2025

– Well done.

FIRST NHL CAREER GOAL Congrats, Justin Sourdif! pic.twitter.com/BEUdCLVRUu — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 26, 2025

– Classic.

Stop us if you’ve heard this before: Leon Draisaitl scores a powerplay goal pic.twitter.com/dXyXSnhRRD — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 26, 2025

– The top scorers of the night:

