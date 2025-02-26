The Lightning are already giving up and trading Jesse Ylönen

Jesse Ylönen never lived up to expectations in Montreal.

He was drafted in the 2nd round (35th overall) by the Canadiens in 2018, but he left the organization last summer after playing 111 games in the CH uniform.The forward signed a one-year contract ($775,000) with the Lightning on July 1.

But as was the case in Montreal, the Ylönen experience didn’t work out in Tampa Bay.

In fact, he wasn’t even able to play a single game with the Lightning… who eventually decided to send him to Nashville in a trade with the Preds.

TRADE: we’ve acquired forward Jesse Ylonen from Tampa Bay in exchange for forward Anthony Angello. Full details » https://t.co/yBDZHH4eMz pic.twitter.com/qKyutx8EMa — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) February 26, 2025

In return, the Lightning gets its hands on an American League player, Anthony Angello:After Justin Barron, Barry Trotz is once again choosing to go after a player who played for the Canadiens.We should call them the Montreal Predators!

No joke, the Lightning wasn’t as patient with Ylönen as the CH was, and that indicates one thing: the player really seems to be at a crossroads right now.

He collected only 25 points in 47 games this season in the American League, and for a “strictly offensive” player, we can agree that it’s not ideal.

But that’s Jesse Ylönen: he can help you out when you need offense… But you can’t rely on him in any situation in the world.

And that’s what makes it so that today, at the age of 25, Ylönen is still having a lot of trouble establishing himself as a regular player in the National League.

At this point in his career, we can believe that it will never happen…

