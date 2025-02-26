The Habs have the easiest schedule in the NHL from now until the end of the season

The Leafs once

The Oilers once

The Panthers three times

The Hurricanes twice

The Avalanche once

The Sharks (once)

The Hawks (once)

The Preds (once)

The Kraken (once)

The Sabres (twice)

The Flyers (twice)

Everyone knows, the race for the playoffs in the Atlantic division is extremely tight.Despite their two consecutive wins, the Montreal Canadiens have only won three games in their last 11, making it harder to make the playoffs.However, the rest of the season is all in favor of the Canadiens.In fact, the Canadiens have the easiest schedule for the rest of the campaign, according to the website Tankathon Among the tougher opponents, the Canadiens will face:Against the weaker teams, the Canadiens still have games against:

It’s interesting:

Facing the Panthers three times is clearly not easy, but let’s remember that the Canadiens won their only game against the Florida team this season with a score of 4-0.

It’s also important to mention that the Canadiens have had a lot of success this year against the last champion teams (Avalanche, Lightning, Panthers).

As for the Oilers, things are not going well for them, having conceded no less than 22 goals in their last four games.

And we saw how Martin St-Louis’ team easily beat the Hurricanes on Tuesday night.

The Canadiens’ next game will be played at the Bell Center on Thursday, with the struggling San Jose Sharks visiting.

It will also be the famous matchup between the rookies (Lane Hutson and Macklin Celebrini).In short, the Canadiens will have to take advantage of their easier schedule than the other 31 teams in the NHL.

It will start tomorrow night against the Sharks and the fans will still be treated to the Hutson-Celebrini matchup. We’ll see which of the two rookies will stand out more.

In rafale

– Slafkovsky seems to be understanding his role more and more, and that’s a good thing.

Juraj Slafkovsky yesterday on maintaining his anger: — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) February 26, 2025

– To read.

It’s time to call the Preds’ GM, Barry Trotz, proposes @JiCLajoie — TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 26, 2025

– The decision to send him back to Europe was undoubtedly the best decision.

With two points yesterday, Oliver Kapanen with Timrå IK this season – 14 goals

– 16 assists

– 30 points in 30 games

– 4th in points per game in the SHL pic.twitter.com/c3maXuE457 — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) February 27, 2025

– Already the 50th episode of the Passion MLB podcast:

Passion MLB – The Podcast, Episode 50 https://t.co/0uvdwF2Bq3 — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) February 27, 2025

– This dunk will definitely be a candidate for dunk of the year.