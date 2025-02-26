Seth Jones and Luke Schenn publicly called out their teammates

Skip to content
It’s not easy to lose in the NHL.

Look at Luke Schenn. He’s been on a losing team for a few months now and already, he’s criticizing his Nashville Predators teammates. And he’s doing it in a pretty intense way.

Yesterday, in front of the media, he said he had never been part of a group where it was downright impossible to score goals.

Schenn is a veteran in the game and he wants to win. Seeing him make such public statements clearly shows that there’s frustration in the Preds’ locker room.

It’s normal, up to a certain point… but it’s still intense, all of this.

Obviously, the Preds are possibly the biggest disappointment in the NHL in 2024-2025. But let’s say Schenn shouldn’t be making friends by deciding to air his dirty laundry in public like that.

As a GM elsewhere in the NHL, I’d take that into account before acquiring his $2.75 million per year contract for another 16 months. Because yes, clearly, he must want to get out of there by the March 7 trade deadline.

But he’s not the only one to have acted that way last night.

Seth Jones, who wants a change of address to have a chance to win, clearly said in front of the media that he didn’t understand why his teammates weren’t improving on the ice.

In his case, he’s been losing for several years. And last night, the team lost 2-1 against Salt Lake City… but without a healthy goalie, it would have been much worse as a result.

Even Connor Bedard is fed up…

But the difference? Bedard doesn’t throw his teammates under the bus while waiting for a trade. That’s more like Seth Jones’ situation, who clearly has his mind elsewhere and is stuck in Chicago because of his contract.

