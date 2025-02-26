Skip to content
Marc-Olivier Cook
Renaud Lavoie is “extremely” comfortable with the talent bank within the CH
Credit: Getty Images
The Canadians have good players within the organization.

And there are hopes that are coming, too.

This allows us to believe that the future is bright in Montreal… Even if today, the club is still in the process of rebuilding.

The next draft will be important because it may be Kent Hughes’ last chance to have an excellent pick.

He will probably have the chance to get his hands on another talented player… And that should help.

Already now – in the eyes of Renaud Lavoie -, the Canadians already have enough talent with the guys who are in place.

Let’s add the fact that Ivan Demidov is coming… And that leads the journalist to think that the CH is on the right track:

You’ve drafted Demidov. It’s going to be a game changer. This guy is going to completely change the organization… all by himself. – Renaud Lavoie

Renaud Lavoie talked about it this morning on the airwaves of BPM Sports :

It’s certain that looking at the overall standings of the NHL, some will say that the CH needs a lot more talent before moving on to the next level.

Fair enough.

But exactly, what some people often forget is that the young players drafted by the Canadians since the beginning of the rebuild are not there yet (except Slaf).

David Reinbacher (5th overall pick) has really interesting potential…

Ivan Demidov (5th overall pick) seems to have the talent to become a star in the NHL…

Michael Hage (21st overall pick) has qualities that could allow him to become a good player in Montreal…

Let’s not forget Joshua Roy, Logan Mailloux, and Owen Beck, who will play in the big league soon…

Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, and Juraj Slafkovsky are already good…

And there’s also Jacob Fowler in all this, who is dominating the NCAA since his arrival at the university level.

But at the very least, by adding another talented player to the organization (whether through the draft or through a transaction), the Canadians will continue to equip themselves to compete in the coming years.

It all depends on the respective development of the prospects and the progress of the players in place… but if everything goes well, the CH will be able to compete with the best teams in the league.

We’ve seen the team be excellent for a month this season, after all.

And with all the young players coming, it gave a really interesting glimpse of what’s to come in the next few years.


