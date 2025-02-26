“Logan Mailloux will be traded this summer for a top six forward”

Extension

At Stanley25, we make it a point to be as consistent as Nick Suzuki in broadcasting our weekly podcasts. So far, it’s working. The fifth episode of our season 3 is available on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcast, and other streaming platforms since 8:00 this morning.OK, our seasons might last more than 10 episodes, I agree, but that’s not the point of my text this morning. And we’re currently evaluating the option of extending our season 3…This week’s episode is filled with interesting things: we analyze the rumors and stories surrounding Olivier Primeau, David Garel, Jean-Charles Lajoie, parking in Montreal…We talk about a radio station that may have been put up for sale recently…We tell that Brady Tkachuk is not unanimous in the Senators’ locker room and that he could leave the team for an American city…We wonder if Joel Armia and Jake Evans will be traded together…Jean throws flowers at Juraj Slafkovsky…We discuss the knee injuries of Kirby Dach and Kaiden Guhle…We reveal who is the third wheel of the friendly trio Dvorak – Caufield, and the possible consequences of certain departures at the trade deadline (or this summer)…And we talk about the very successful operation of David Reinbacher. Our local doctors are just as good – if not better – than the foreign doctors constantly chosen and praised by player agents.But the most interesting part, in my opinion, in this week’s episode, is when I talk about Logan Mailloux. The excerpt is already placed:Someone who has often been right in the past told me in recent days that if I had a prediction to make, I should put my money on Mailloux being traded this summer for a top-six forward.That’s what the Canadiens would be trying to prepare for right now.Let’s remind that Mailloux is in his second professional season, that he has participated in two American League All-Star Games, that he has collected 47 points in 2023-24 and 26 so far this season, that he has collected five points in eight games so far in the NHL, that he has played almost 20 games on the road and that he’s doing well in Laval.With the past we know, the general attitude of a young player, the uncertainty of whether his offensive talent is enough to produce regularly in the NHL (especially with Lane Hutson in Montreal for several years), his sometimes erratic defensive play, and the presence of Carrier and Reinbacher, trading Mailloux could indeed make sense.It remains to be seen if Kent Hughes will really be able to get his hands on a top-six forward in return for Mailloux. Maybe it would be a lower-quality top six, an older winger, or maybe something would need to be added with Mailloux.But that’s the prediction from a good source close to the club. I’ll believe it until proven otherwise.This is not the first time Logan Mailloux has been involved in a trade rumor involving a top-six forward.Last summer, Mailloux almost took the road to Anaheim (with a first-round pick) in exchange for Trevor Zegras and a second-round pick.It was the Canadiens who ultimately declined the offer, according to Marco Normandin.Let’s see if the discussions with the Ducks will resume this summer…Apart from Drew Helleson, the Ducks’ defensemen are either left-handed or old (Trouba and Gudas). Logan Mailloux could clearly help the Ducks. What Tristan Luneau is performing very well in San Diego…Can’t wait to see if Mailloux will change organizations this summer…