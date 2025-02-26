Skip to content
Jake Evans would be asking for $20 million, claims Tony Marinaro
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: Getty Images
For weeks, we’ve been hearing that the Canadiens and Jake Evans are far from an agreement. But how far?

Tony Marinaro just gave us part of the answer, as according to his information, Jake Evans’ camp is asking for $20 million in total, or five years at $4 million per season.

However, he doesn’t know what the Canadiens are offering… but he knows that the two parties are far from an agreement.

As he discussed this morning on BPM Sports, Evans has good demands. And since he’s far from the Canadiens, he really feels that his time in Montreal is limited.

That’s what he’s feeling right now, anyway.

Currently, Evans earns $1.7 million per season. Four million dollars per year is about two and a half times what he’s earning now. That’s a good salary increase.

And this is despite the expected increase in the salary cap.

So more than ever, we should expect to see Evans leave. No one seemed to want to see him go, but reality is that if he’s asking for too much in the eyes of management, they won’t want to keep him for nothing.

And this is even if a trade involving Evans wouldn’t be unanimous in Montreal.

I wonder how this is perceived in the locker room right now. In fact, I have a pretty good idea that the guys are unhappy. After all, two club veterans have publicly asked Kent Hughes not to get rid of players.

To be continued in the coming days.


