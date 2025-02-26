Jake Evans would be asking for $20 million, claims Tony Marinaro

According to several sources close to the file who spoke to @TonyMarinaro, Jake Evans’ camp is asking for a 5-year, $20 million contract pic.twitter.com/13iAstYcGi — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) February 26, 2025

Has Jake Evans priced himself out of Montreal or has he simply become too important to trade?@Lappy14: «No chance in the world I would trade Jake Evans!»#GoHabsGo #thesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro pic.twitter.com/0W37I7Hslf — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) February 26, 2025

Rapid Fire

Sounds like Carolina and Taylor Hall are working towards a deal. Isn’t quite imminent but there’s a deal to be made and looking like it’ll get worked out. — Andy Strickland (@andystrickland) February 26, 2025

Tkachuk, Norris and Pinto will not play tonight. #Sens — Alexandre Tourigny (@AlexTourignyRDS) February 26, 2025

Jalen Neal and Giacomo Vrioni are training with Sheehan McBride, assistant therapist, medicine and science. #CFMTL Owen Graham-Roache is with them. Still no sign of George Campbell… pic.twitter.com/6zfM7vIXSd — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) February 26, 2025

Ohhhh! I just noticed that Samuel Piette is not on the field here at Marie-Victorin. #CFMTL Campbell and Piette not being in the starting lineup against Minnesota, in addition to Vrioni and Neal, could be catastrophic. To be continued this week. Let’s recall that… — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) February 26, 2025

For weeks, we’ve been hearing that the Canadiens and Jake Evans are far from an agreement. But how far?Tony Marinaro just gave us part of the answer, as according to his information, Jake Evans’ camp is asking for $20 million in total, or five years at $4 million per season.However, he doesn’t know what the Canadiens are offering… but he knows that the two parties are far from an agreement.As he discussed this morning on BPM Sports, Evans has good demands. And since he’s far from the Canadiens, he really feels that his time in Montreal is limited.That’s what he’s feeling right now, anyway.Currently, Evans earns $1.7 million per season. Four million dollars per year is about two and a half times what he’s earning now. That’s a good salary increase.And this is despite the expected increase in the salary cap.So more than ever, we should expect to see Evans leave. No one seemed to want to see him go, but reality is that if he’s asking for too much in the eyes of management, they won’t want to keep him for nothing.And this is even if a trade involving Evans wouldn’t be unanimous in Montreal.I wonder how this is perceived in the locker room right now. In fact, I have a pretty good idea that the guys are unhappy. After all, two club veterans have publicly asked Kent Hughes not to get rid of players.To be continued in the coming days.– Taylor Hall is in line to stay in Carolina.– To note.– News from CF Montréal.