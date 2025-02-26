Skip to content
Deadline: it’s Alexandre Carrier’s turn to send a message to his GM
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: Getty Images
Last night, the Canadian played well.

After the game, there was a good atmosphere in the locker room since the fact that the team has had two good games in a row, it shows that the Canadian is capable of beating good teams.

And this, even if the Hurricanes possibly held their rookie party in town recently…

But that being said, the players’ goal is to win and since the return from the break, that’s what’s happening. Yes, the rest really did the Canadian team some good in February.

But you know as well as I do that the guys are playing to convince Kent Hughes not to sell at the deadline. Nick Suzuki said it out loud in the last few days.

And yesterday, Alexandre Carrier hit the same nail.

After the victory against Jesperi Kotkaniemi’s Carolina, he said he wanted the team to stay intact after March 7. This is also a good message from a veteran of the club.

Of course, it’s up to management to decide. If Jeff Gorton and Kent Hughes have chosen the path of selling rental players, there’s not much the players can do.

It’s if the managers are undecided that the players have room to maneuver.

But okay. The question to ask is also to know how much it’s worth trading certain guys to make the locker room unhappy. Why lose a David Savard for a mid-draft pick, for example?

So many questions… and the answers, that’s in nine days.


