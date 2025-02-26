Cole Hutson scored the goal of the year in the NCAA

Credit: Do you want to see the goal of the year? It’s possible since last night, Hutson did it. But be careful: when I say Hutson, I don’t want to talk about Lane. And that, even if the little defender of the Canadiens scored his first power-play goal in the NHL. I’m talking about his brother […]

Do you want to see the goal of the year? It’s possible since last night, Hutson did it.But be careful: when I say Hutson, I don’t want to talk about Lane. And that, even if the little defender of the Canadiens scored his first power-play goal in the NHL.I’m talking about his brother Cole.Cole Hutson plays in the NCAA at Boston. And apparently, the one who has the same kind of talent as his brother decided to open the machine to laugh at everyone on the ice.To make a play like that, it takes talent. And confidence.Of course, even if he’s small, Hutson has more space to make plays like that in the NCAA than he will the day he makes the jump to the pros. He’s a prospect of the Capitals.But that being said, he’s really impressive to watch. We also saw him at the World Junior Championship: the guy knows how to play hockey.It should be noted that Lane Hutson is proud of his brother. He commented on an Instagram post about it and also shared the play sequence in his story. He’s proud, the big brother.In his story, we notice that he also has an ad, he who has apparently partnered with a company related to sleep. For those who are interested, I put his post here.I have the feeling that the Capitals will want to leave Cole Hutson another year in Boston, a bit like the Canadiens did with Lane. And then, we’ll see what happens.Let’s not forget that the Capitals’ defensive brigade is not the same as the CH’s…– Logical.– He doesn’t understand.– He’s not in demand.– I like.