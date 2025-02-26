Coins of rumors: Mattias Maccelli linked to CH by NHL Trade Rumors

Credit: With the NHL trade deadline approaching, trade rumors are intensifying. In Montreal, Jake Evans and Joel Armia are the most likely to change addresses by March 7th. Christian Dvorak is another player whose future is uncertain. Meanwhile, a recent rumor has linked a young player from the Utah HC to the Canadiens. Here’s what’s happening […]

With the NHL trade deadline approaching, trade rumors are intensifying.In Montreal, Jake Evans and Joel Armia are the most likely to change addresses by March 7th.Christian Dvorak is another player whose future is uncertain.Meanwhile, a recent rumor has linked a young player from the Utah HC to the Canadiens.

Here’s what’s happening around the NHL as the trade deadline approaches.

Mattias Maccelli linked to the Tricolore

Mattias Maccelli is 24 years old and has had two very good initial seasons to start his career.In his rookie season (more than 25 games played), Maccelli collected 49 points in 64 games. And last season, he amassed no less than 57 points, including 17 goals.

This season, it’s more difficult for the Finn (18 points in 52 games) and the trade rumors surrounding him are only growing.

Maccelli could be on the move https://t.co/XGxSohHCmo — NHL Trade Rumors (@NHLTradeRumors) February 27, 2025

Jordan Binnington to the Oilers: an idea not to be ruled out for Edmonton

On this subject, the NHL Trade Rumors website wrote an article on three potential destinations for the left-winger. The Pittsburgh Penguins, New York Rangers, and Canadiens were the three logical teams. It makes total sense, since we know that the Tricolore likes to go after players in their twenties with an interesting upside. Alex Newhook, Kirby Dach, and Patrik Laine, to name a few. With his disappointing season, it would be the perfect time for the CH to try to improve their top-6.

It’s time for a change in front of the net.

Just nine days out from the NHL trade deadline, @RealKyper updates his trade board with some big names and writes about why St. Louis is a team to watch and how it’s taking Washington’s lead. https://t.co/6AEM6WxjvH — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 26, 2025

The phone hasn’t rung much for Rasmus Ristolainen

On this subject, Nick Kypreos linked Jordan Binnington to the Oilers, and there is no more logical destination for Edmonton.He is an experienced goaltender who has won the Stanley Cup (as well as a gold medal at the 4 Nations Tournament) and would certainly bring stability in front of the net for the Oilers.Stan Bowman must call the St. Louis Blues about the services of the 31-year-old Canadian goaltender and do everything (This is not new, defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen has been part of several rumors.

The Philadelphia Flyers were trying to see what they could get for the 30-year-old right-handed defenseman, but the phone doesn’t seem to be ringing.

Ristolainen expected to stay in Philly? https://t.co/5iuhI1mt18 — The Fourth Period (@TFP) February 26, 2025

This is according to The Fourth Period.Risto could definitely help a team in the playoffs.He is an extremely physical defenseman who generously distributes hits and brings defensive stability.

We all know: in the playoffs, it’s a big melee and a guy like Ristolainen can only be useful in a depth role.

Quinton Byfield is finally not on the market

It all depends on the price demanded by the Flyers, since he has a contract worth $5.1 million per year, valid until the end of the 2026-27 season.

Los Angeles Kings’ big man Quinton Byfield has often been the subject of rumors for various reasons.

He has often been injured, and that has hindered his development.Last year, he had a very good first full season in the NHL (55 points in 80 games) and that earned him a 5-year contract worth $6.25 million per season.This year, Byfield is playing very good hockey with 33 points in 55 games, but he brings more than just points to his team.

Recently, there were rumors that he would be on the market in Los Angeles, but Cam Robinson looked into it and the unanimous verdict is that the 6’5″ forward is not on the market.

Re: Quinton Byfield potentially being made available for trade. Speaking to several sources around the league, the unanimous answer was that this name is not currently on the market. «Not that we’ve heard. I’d love it, though.» — Cam Robinson (@Hockey_Robinson) February 26, 2025

I found it surprising that the Kings would put him on the market, since he just signed a 5-year contract and doesn’t seem to be causing any problems.

Now that Cam Robinson has denied this rumor, we can say that the 22-year-old will not change addresses (for now).

– An 11th consecutive win for the Jets.

The Winnipeg Jets have extended their winning streak to 11 games! pic.twitter.com/KsbDyRSzKr — TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 27, 2025

– Doughty has only played eight games this season and will have to miss tonight’s game…

Defenseman Drew Doughty will not play tonight due to a lower-body injury. He is listed as day-to-day. — LA Kings PR (@LAKingsPR) February 27, 2025

– That’s good!

The Sharks’ social team is matching the kids’ energy and we are HERE for it (via @SanJoseSharks) pic.twitter.com/ttnfTEMtnM — BarDown (@BarDown) February 27, 2025

– Already a 24th goal for Lehkonen.