Coins of rumors: Mattias Maccelli linked to CH by NHL Trade Rumors

Here’s what’s happening around the NHL as the trade deadline approaches.
Mattias Maccelli linked to the Tricolore
This season, it’s more difficult for the Finn (18 points in 52 games) and the trade rumors surrounding him are only growing.
Jordan Binnington to the Oilers: an idea not to be ruled out for Edmonton
It’s time for a change in front of the net.
The phone hasn’t rung much for Rasmus Ristolainen
The Philadelphia Flyers were trying to see what they could get for the 30-year-old right-handed defenseman, but the phone doesn’t seem to be ringing.
We all know: in the playoffs, it’s a big melee and a guy like Ristolainen can only be useful in a depth role.
Quinton Byfield is finally not on the market
Los Angeles Kings’ big man Quinton Byfield has often been the subject of rumors for various reasons.
Recently, there were rumors that he would be on the market in Los Angeles, but Cam Robinson looked into it and the unanimous verdict is that the 6’5″ forward is not on the market.
Re: Quinton Byfield potentially being made available for trade.
Speaking to several sources around the league, the unanimous answer was that this name is not currently on the market.
«Not that we’ve heard. I’d love it, though.»
I found it surprising that the Kings would put him on the market, since he just signed a 5-year contract and doesn’t seem to be causing any problems.
In a nutshell
– An 11th consecutive win for the Jets.
– Doughty has only played eight games this season and will have to miss tonight’s game…
– That’s good!
The Sharks’ social team is matching the kids’ energy and we are HERE for it
– Already a 24th goal for Lehkonen.
