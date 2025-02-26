Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

4 nations : Brady Tkachuk accuses the Canucks of having kept Quinn Hughes because he is American
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
4 nations : Brady Tkachuk accuses the Canucks of having kept Quinn Hughes because he is American
Credit: If I were to start a hockey club, I would take the Tkachuk brothers on my team. They are good hockey players who have what it takes to bring a team to the next level. Their impact at the Four Nations Confrontation was notable. However, the two brothers have big mouths and this often gets […]
If I were to start a hockey club, I would take the Tkachuk brothers on my team. They are good hockey players who have what it takes to bring a team to the next level.

Their impact at the Four Nations Confrontation was notable.

However, the two brothers have big mouths and this often gets them into trouble, as they can alienate people for no reason. And now, we’ve just had an example that will anger many Canadians.

For example?

While appearing on the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast, Brady discussed the situation surrounding Quinn Hughes’ presence, or rather absence, in the tournament final against the Canadian team.

What did he say?

He said that while everyone was wondering if Hughes would be there for the final, the player himself wanted to be present. But according to Brady, the Canucks didn’t give him the green light.

It’s shady business on the part of the Canucks. We know who they were taking care of… – Brady Tkachuk

Alright. Maybe Tkachuk knows something. But maybe he also doesn’t know what he’s talking about.

We need to remember that Mike Sullivan had announced Hughes’ arrival, but because the US didn’t need a defenseman to fill their jerseys, Hughes didn’t get the okay.

Maybe there was some shady business… but maybe the rules are just the rules.

We should also mention that Hughes still hasn’t returned to playing in the NHL because he’s injured. The Canucks put a wrench in the American team’s plans by refusing to send them an injured player: that’s what Tkachuk is saying.

Let’s just say it doesn’t look very good, based on what we know publicly.

Tkachuk may have let his emotions get the better of him, and these statements won’t earn him or his brother any respect from the great Yvan Cournoyer.

In an interview with Marc de Foy, the legendary Canadiens player said that the Tkachuk brothers’ behavior is not worthy of an international match. He hopes the two brothers will “go to hell” after what they did.

Accusing the Canucks won’t make Mr. Cournoyer more sympathetic to the cause of the Senators’ captain, a Canadian team. No one likes a sore loser…


in a flurry

– To note.

– Josh Anderson: no update.

– It’s going well, business as usual.

– Hmm…

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content