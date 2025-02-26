4 nations : Brady Tkachuk accuses the Canucks of having kept Quinn Hughes because he is American
It’s shady business on the part of the Canucks. We know who they were taking care of… – Brady Tkachuk
Brady Tkachuk on Spittin Chiclets saying #Canucks not clearing Hughes was “shady business” pic.twitter.com/AlTHCr7Trz
— ArjCnucks (@VancityAC) February 25, 2025
« You don’t behave like they did in an international match. You represent your country. I hope their injuries are a result of the battles they started. »
— Jean-Pierre Leboeuf (@JPierreLeboeuf) February 26, 2025
in a flurry
The Canadiens still can’t provide an update on Josh Anderson’s condition after he crashed heavily head-first into the boards during last night’s 4-0 win over the Carolina Hurricanes at the Bell Centre. #Habs say they should know more tomorrow. #HabsIO
— Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) February 26, 2025
This is his 48th game this season and he’s up to 15 goals. You add up all the other stuff he brings and see an NHL future… https://t.co/fN9cNKvdnp
— Eric Engels (@EricEngels) February 26, 2025
Lucas Condotta engages in a fight with Quebecer Marshall Rifai, the same player who had injured David Reinbacher in a preparatory match. Obviously, there was nothing intentional, but hockey being hockey… https://t.co/1PcB30yHPI
— Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) February 26, 2025