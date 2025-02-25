Top-2 : Mark Scheifele becomes the best scorer of the Jets/Thrashers

That’s a wrap on a two-game Monday that saw the @NHLJets (41-14-3, 85 points) leapfrog the idle Capitals (38-11-8, 84 points) for first place in the League standings.#NHLStats: https://t.co/ljpY4FIH2e pic.twitter.com/lchLDxTKC7
JETS WANT MORE HOCKEY
MORRISSEY TIES IT WITH 25 SECONDS LEFT ON THE CLOCK! pic.twitter.com/wblfZEuNzh
Extended the streak and made history.
Mark Scheifele scores the @SUBWAYCanada OT winner for the Jets. pic.twitter.com/9HGZCi6vST
You get an apple, you get an apple
Four assists on the night for Quinton Byfield! pic.twitter.com/PfCs62sErU
QUINTON BYFIELD
You’re going to want to watch this pass pic.twitter.com/A2F6o9HkQ4
Overtime
– Los Angeles came out strong in the third period. Four unanswered goals.
42 SECONDS INTO THE FINAL FRAME!
Trevor Moore’s got his second of the game! #NHLStats: https://t.co/si2IY6t1iX pic.twitter.com/BOLvdtPm5R
– Byfield obviously leads the charge in points.
– There will be more action tonight.