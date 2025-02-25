Top-2 : Mark Scheifele becomes the best scorer of the Jets/Thrashers

Credit: Last night in the NHL, there were not many games. Only two were scheduled. Here are the results of the Jets-Sharks and Kings-Golden Knights games: That's a wrap on a two-game Monday that saw the @NHLJets (41-14-3, 85 points) leapfrog the idle Capitals (38-11-8, 84 points) for first place in the League standings.#NHLStats: https://t.co/ljpY4FIH2e pic.twitter.com/lchLDxTKC7 […]

That’s a wrap on a two-game Monday that saw the @NHLJets (41-14-3, 85 points) leapfrog the idle Capitals (38-11-8, 84 points) for first place in the League standings.#NHLStats: https://t.co/ljpY4FIH2e pic.twitter.com/lchLDxTKC7 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 25, 2025

1. Mark Scheifele becomes the best scorer in Jets and Thrashers history

JETS WANT MORE HOCKEY MORRISSEY TIES IT WITH 25 SECONDS LEFT ON THE CLOCK! pic.twitter.com/wblfZEuNzh — Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) February 25, 2025

Extended the streak and made history. Mark Scheifele scores the @SUBWAYCanada OT winner for the Jets. pic.twitter.com/9HGZCi6vST — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 25, 2025

2. Four assists for Quinton Byfield

You get an apple, you get an apple Four assists on the night for Quinton Byfield! pic.twitter.com/PfCs62sErU — NHL Fantasy / EDGE (@NHLFantasy) February 25, 2025

QUINTON BYFIELD You’re going to want to watch this pass pic.twitter.com/A2F6o9HkQ4 — NHL (@NHL) February 25, 2025

Overtime

Last night in the NHL, there were not many games.Only two were scheduled.Here are the results of the Jets-Sharks and Kings-Golden Knights games:For most of the game between San Jose and Winnipeg, the Sharks led 1-0.But in the final moments of the game, Josh Morrissey tied it up and sent everyone into overtime.And in overtime, the resilient Jets won thanks to Mark Scheifele.This was his 32nd goal of the season, but also his 329th career goal. In the history of the Jets and Thrashers, no player has more goals than him.He surpassed Ilya Kovalchuk.10th consecutive win for the Jets.In Los Angeles, the Golden Knights were visiting.The locals won with a score of 5-2 and on four of the five goals, Quinton Byfield collected an assist.What a game for the young winger!Watch this pass on the winning goal:He became the fifth player in the history of the franchise to have as many assists in a game before the age of 22.Drew Doughty, Anze Kopitar, Luc Robitaille, and Butch Goring are the other players to have achieved the feat before him.In 55 games this season, the former second overall pick in the 2020 draft has 33 points, including 11 goals.

– Los Angeles came out strong in the third period. Four unanswered goals.

42 SECONDS INTO THE FINAL FRAME! Trevor Moore’s got his second of the game! #NHLStats: https://t.co/si2IY6t1iX pic.twitter.com/BOLvdtPm5R — NHL (@NHL) February 25, 2025

– Byfield obviously leads the charge in points.

– There will be more action tonight.