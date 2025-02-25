Pierre LeBrun adds about Evans: “For now, everything indicates that he will be traded”

It’s been a while since Jake Evans’ name has been popular all around the league.

And with the trade deadline approaching, there’s been a lot of talk about the center player lately.

That being said, Pierre LeBrun has provided new information on his file in Montreal.

If you love Evans and want to see him stay in town, you probably won’t like the following sentence.

For now, everything indicates that he will be traded. And I also know that the Canadiens have spoken to teams in the past few days. – Pierre LeBrun

Because the Canadiens and Evans are still (very) far from an agreement, Pierre LeBrun ( TSN ) firmly believes his days in Montreal are numbered.

This is consistent with the information from Marco D’Amico.

EARLY TRADING – @PierreVLeBrun has the latest on Mikko Rantanen and Jake Evans with 11 days until #TradeCentre:

But the fact that the Canadiens are not really close to agreeing with their center player is also significant.The trade deadline is on March 7 (next Friday).

Time is running out…

Pierre LeBrun mentioned that there is a chance to see Evans agree with the Canadiens by then. But the chances seem slim, and that’s what leads him to think Evans will be traded soon.

Note that the informant also spoke about the idea of seeing the Canadiens trade Evans with Joel Armia in order to get an even bigger return.Because LeBrun wanted to remind everyone: teams will waste their time if they think they can get Evans for a low price.

The informant also mentioned that the Canadiens could decide to keep him if no one offers a 2nd round pick (at best)… Even if there is a risk of losing him for free next summer.

– Tough blow for the Wild.

Across the NHL: the Wild has placed Joel Eriksson Ek on the injured list

– I love it.

According to Snake, David Reinbacher will be a very important player for the Canadiens in the long term. For his part, Mathias compares him to Eric Desjardins New episode of Processus available!!!

– Absolutely!