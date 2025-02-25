Pierre LeBrun adds about Evans: “For now, everything indicates that he will be traded”

It’s been a while since Jake Evans’ name has been popular all around the league.
And with the trade deadline approaching, there’s been a lot of talk about the center player lately.
If you love Evans and want to see him stay in town, you probably won’t like the following sentence.
For now, everything indicates that he will be traded.
And I also know that the Canadiens have spoken to teams in the past few days. – Pierre LeBrun
This is consistent with the information from Marco D’Amico.
EARLY TRADING – @PierreVLeBrun has the latest on Mikko Rantanen and Jake Evans with 11 days until #TradeCentre: https://t.co/ll5FEfrSJb
Watch an expanded Insider Trading later today on SportsCentre and https://t.co/BQGeAnElqf. pic.twitter.com/ylIhzv1euR
— TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) February 25, 2025
Time is running out…
Pierre LeBrun mentioned that there is a chance to see Evans agree with the Canadiens by then. But the chances seem slim, and that’s what leads him to think Evans will be traded soon.
The informant also mentioned that the Canadiens could decide to keep him if no one offers a 2nd round pick (at best)… Even if there is a risk of losing him for free next summer.
