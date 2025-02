Owen Beck will play with Patrik Laine and Alex Newhook

Injured, Kirby Dach came to observe the morning practice this morning pic.twitter.com/k9gp68OU7E — TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 25, 2025

Here, seeing that Owen Beck was present at practice, we suspected that the Canadians had called him up to play. A young man like that, you don’t bring him to stay in the stands.Quickly, we understood that due to Kirby Dach’s lower-body injury (to the knee?), Beck would be useful in Martin St-Louis’ lineup against the Hurricanes.Reminder: Dach will not play tonight. But at least, he doesn’t have crutches to move around.What we were wondering, however, was where Beck would play. After all, Emil Heineman’s return to health means that the Canadians are regaining the Joel Armia – Jake Evans – Emil Heineman trio that was working.No need to break it.

And that’s what will happen: he will play with Patrik Laine and Alex Newhook tonight.

Owen Beck playing with Patrick Laine and Alex Newhook tonight — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) February 25, 2025

I don’t necessarily expect Beck’s trio to be used as a “real” second-line trio. I expect Evans’ trio to take a bit more.Especially since the Toronto center is in the shop window.But logically, if we trust the guys, we can say that Beck will play in the top-6 tonight. It will be an opportunity for him, regardless of the number of shifts he will have, to play with a guy who can put it in, like Laine.Will Beck come out strong? To be seen.– Tough blow for the Wild.– Brad Marchand wants to stay in Boston.– What do you think?