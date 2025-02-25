Owen Beck will play with Patrik Laine and Alex Newhook

Injured, Kirby Dach came to observe the morning practice this morning pic.twitter.com/k9gp68OU7E
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 25, 2025
Owen Beck playing with Patrick Laine and Alex Newhook tonight
— Eric Engels (@EricEngels) February 25, 2025
BAD #mnwild NEWS: Center Joel Eriksson Ek was injured in practice yesterday and has been placed on injured reserve. Must miss at least 7 days (next 4 games), but I hear he’s going to be out a lot longer. Jakub Lauko will likely be activated off IR and replace him on roster
— Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) February 25, 2025
Brad Marchand, who’s a pending unrestricted free agent, reaffirms his desire to retire as a Bruin pic.twitter.com/oqPRLhZ30e
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 24, 2025
« It’s still a 20-year-old guy! It’s too early to really evaluate him. »
–@StephRDSJunior on Juraj Slafkovský pic.twitter.com/EiIGCTpO0B — L’Antichambre (@Antichambre) February 25, 2025