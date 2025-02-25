Owen Beck will play with Patrik Laine and Alex Newhook

Injured, Kirby Dach came to observe the morning practice this morning pic.twitter.com/k9gp68OU7E — TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 25, 2025

Here, seeing that Owen Beck was present at practice, we suspected that the Canadians had called him up to play. A young man like that, you don’t bring him to stay in the stands.Quickly, we understood that due to Kirby Dach’s lower-body injury (to the knee?), Beck would be useful in Martin St-Louis’ lineup against the Hurricanes.Reminder: Dach will not play tonight. But at least, he doesn’t have crutches to move around.What we were wondering, however, was where Beck would play. After all, Emil Heineman’s return to health means that the Canadians are regaining the Joel Armia – Jake Evans – Emil Heineman trio that was working.No need to break it.