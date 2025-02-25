Nick Suzuki : Kent Hughes did not tell players that the club was a seller

#Habs captain Nick Suzuki on the team wanting to win as many games as possible ahead of the trade deadline: «we haven’t got a message from Kent [Hughes] that we’re sellers or anything so we’re pushing to try to make it tough on him.»
— Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) February 25, 2025
An update on Andrew Copp. pic.twitter.com/FZ5mZ2WlhP
— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) February 25, 2025
Is Mitch Marner going to free agency or will #LeafsForever extend him? We asked @DarrenDreger that this morning. Do you agree with the Leafs’ approach? Let us know! pic.twitter.com/p37V1Xa3ut
— First Up (@FirstUp1050) February 24, 2025
Martin St-Louis meets with the best prospects of the LHJMQ for the next draft.
He speaks to them for a few minutes about the years to come. pic.twitter.com/ZQhqkwQU9y — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) February 25, 2025
Our coverage of the demolition of the Colisée, an exclusive from our journalist, Émilie Pelletier, continues today.
Bye bye old Colisée! https://t.co/eSEDGsXIXe «It was my second home» https://t.co/1tCC39ouWH — Mikaël Lalancette (@MikLalancette) February 25, 2025
Senators: Brady Tkachuk and Josh Norris participated in practice with a regular jerseyhttps://t.co/ddCHvMNPtD
— RDS (@RDSca) February 25, 2025