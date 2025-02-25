Skip to content
Nick Suzuki : Kent Hughes did not tell players that the club was a seller
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: Getty Images
At the Canadian’s early-season golf tournament, Nick Suzuki publicly stated that he no longer wanted to see the CH trade established players in exchange for draft picks. The message was clear.

But you know as well as I do that it’s on the ice that the guys had to deliver the message. And even if Suzuki is excellent (again) this year, the club hasn’t dominated long enough to silence trade rumors.

Ten days before the deadline, the CH is in a position where selling rental players is a logical avenue.

(Credit: NHL.com)
If we go back to Suzuki, it’s clear that it can’t please him to see his teammates in trade rumors. After all, he wants to win as soon as possible.

Suzuki will therefore be in “convince the GM not to sell” mode in the coming days.

After today’s practice, he said he hadn’t received a memo saying the club would sell by March 7. Result? Until then, he’ll play with the intention of convincing Kent Hughes not to do so.

That’s his mentality… and the club’s. After all, he spoke in the “we” when saying that.

Obviously, it may be too late and maybe Hughes isn’t saying everything. But that’s not the captain’s problem, who must do everything to keep his club motivated.

Suzuki doesn’t have the power to make trades. Each has their own role.

Players must have the knife between their teeth. But on the other hand, Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton must keep in mind that if guys leave, it will demoralize the club.

This should be part of the discussion.


