What the Avalanche had hinted at, that we were ready to offer $12 million, that offer was never made. Because what I’ve always been told is that the maximum we wanted to give him, per season, is around $9 to $10 million per year at most. – Renaud Lavoie

extension

The case of Mikko Rantanen is really making headlines right now. Why? Because he’s producing more or less in Carolina, notably. Less than Martin Necas in Colorado, at least.Rantanen has only three points in seven games since the trade and his NHL team has only two wins when he plays. He’s not having the impact he should in Carolina and one can wonder if he’s not distracted.Is he missing Nathan MacKinnon?I wonder to what extent the rumors that send Rantanen elsewhere if he doesn’t sign are part of the distractions in the file. Because yes, he really does have a chance to leave elsewhere if he doesn’t sign long-term in the next few days.A bit like Jake Evans , kind of?I don’t necessarily understand why the Hurricanes wouldn’t want to keep him for the playoffs since the team’s window is open. But right now, there’s clearly a world where Rantanen is traded soon.Can it create distractions in the city, you say? Obviously.But on this topic, I wonder to what extent Rantanen’s physical condition comes into play. After all, this morning, on the airwaves of BPM Sports, Renaud Lavoie said that in his eyes, Rantanen is not the fittest guy. Not ideal for NHL standards, at least.Lavoie also describes him as a “major distraction” on a team. And it’s true that by force of circumstance and with all the circumstances, Rantanen is polarizing right now.I don’t know to what extent the Hurricanes will really want to give Rantanen $14 million per season (because yes, Renaud Lavoie confirmed that he doesn’t want less than $14 million per year, the same amount as Leon Draisaitl) in these circumstances.After all, if he’s not fit enough… #LukaDoncicIs it because of his physical condition that Colorado traded Rantanen – as part of a trade that left the main party shocked – last month? One can think that this can be part of the thought process.But there’s also the money, obviously. And clearly, Colorado was FAR from his demands.So, it’s saying that right now, the ball is in the Hurricanes’ court. The team must extend Rantanen’s contract (and the player probably knows it) to not lose him within a week or by July 1st next.I don’t understand how Carolina, which already has a weird reputation due to its owner, would gain from trading again by March 7th. There’s no Rantanen on the market right now…