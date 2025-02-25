Skip to content
Matthew Tkachuk on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon: The Fight Changed Everything in the NHL
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
No one was bored with the All-Star Game this year, in the NHL.

Instead, we had the Four Nations Tournament, which brought high-quality hockey. It caught attention due to the intensity and importance of the games.

And Matthew Tkachuk is the first to say it: the regular All-Star Game is fake.

He said it on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show last night. And in my opinion, that’s the news: a player like him being invited to such a big American show is a big deal.

It wouldn’t have been possible with just a regular All-Star Game for the NHL, we agree. The Four Nations Tournament has changed everything for Gary Bettman and his league.

Matthew Tkachuk was asked about his health and he said he was feeling better. But quickly, he changed the subject to talk about the Four Nations Tournament.

Let’s recall that his season might not be over after his injury in the Tournament.

 

What I notice from the interview is the player’s pride. He mentioned several times over four minutes how proud he was to represent his country, and when talking about his father Keith, he spoke about one of the best American players in history.

I’m not saying he didn’t have a patriotic streak before… but I think it’s even more evident since the Four Nations Tournament.

He said his father was proud of his brother Brady and him when they fought against the Canadians, he talked about the pride of handing the Stanley Cup to his father, and he got a reaction from Jimmy Fallon’s audience several times.

But most importantly, he got the NHL talked about on Jimmy Fallon’s big New York stage. That’s a win for Gary Bettman.


