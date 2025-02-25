Skip to content
Jake Evans : “if he doesn’t sign by the end of the weekend, he’s gone”
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: Getty Images
Will Jake Evans play more than five games with the Canadiens for the rest of the season?

In other words, the question being asked here is whether Jake Evans will be traded by the Canadiens before the trade deadline, which is in 10 days.

And indirectly, we’re asking if he’ll sign a contract in the coming days.

Because the more time passes, the more we realize that with the interest of NHL teams in Evans, Kent Hughes will find a way to trade him if he doesn’t sign a medium/long-term contract with the club soon.

And what does “soon” mean?

According to what Marco D’Amico (RG Media) reports on the subject after speaking to several well-placed people in the industry, if Evans hasn’t signed by the end of the week, he’ll be traded.

Note that the rumor going around is that he won’t come to an agreement with the Canadiens by then.

I don’t know if he’ll be traded with Joel Armia or if he’ll be traded alone (in the event of a transaction), but it seems that the chances of him leaving are quite high.

But where could he go?

D’Amico reported that the Kings, Kraken, Blackhawks (oh yes?), Devils, Islanders, Lightning, Wild, and Predators are teams that have shown interest in Evans to some extent.

Will the club want to get a player close to the NHL instead of a pick for Evans? To be seen.

Note also that in this sense, I’m looking forward to seeing Owen Beck tonight. I know he’s still far from a finished product, but the hope will (possibly) be called upon to replace Evans if he leaves.

Seeing what he has up his sleeve just before the trade deadline is not insignificant.


