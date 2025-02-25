J.T. Miller : the Avalanche thought he was going to say yes to Colorado

Right now, the topic of the hour is the Mikko Rantanen case.
He’s not making headlines for the right reasons (his contract and physical shape are at the heart of the story) and I’m wondering more and more if he won’t be playing for four clubs in 2025.
He couldn’t have expected that just two months ago.In connection with all this, we have to wonder what the Avalanche wants to achieve. After all, Martin Necas is a good hockey player, but is he the only player the Colorado management was targeting to replace Rantanen?
The answer is no.
According to what Renaud Lavoie reports on the airwaves of BPM Sports, the Avalanche really thought that J.T. Miller was going to agree to lift his no-movement clause to go to Denver.
The journalist even uses the term “convinced” to talk about the case.
Be careful: that doesn’t necessarily mean Miller didn’t want to play in Colorado. What it means is that he preferred to lift his no-movement clause for the Rangers.
We don’t know if he let the Colorado management believe he would go there. That can change everything, but we don’t know.
We can think that the fact that he was drafted in New York, the fact that he’s an East Coast guy, and the fact that he’s friends with Vincent Trocheck are elements that made him choose the Rangers.
If you want my opinion, I think the Avalanche is an attractive destination and the team can go after a guy who doesn’t want to create trouble with all his teammates… but that’s just my opinion.
That being said, I’m looking forward to seeing what the Avalanche will do by March 7. According to Cap Wages, the team has $4.7 million in cap space before the trade deadline, which gives them a bit of room to maneuver.
The story is therefore worth following.