“It would have been selfish to play” : Josh Morrissey takes a shot at Matthew Tkachuk

Matthew Tkachuk’s last few days have been quite eventful.

An arrow at a certain American player? https://t.co/beWuZMoC9o — TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 25, 2025

First, he sparked hostilities in the crazy game two Saturdays ago, and a few days later, he was in the front row to see his country lose in the final against Canada.Obviously, he started the game injured, and instead of giving up his spot to a guy like Kyle Connor, he insisted on playing for 20 and a half seconds. Josh Morrissey is a better team player, he knows that having played would have been selfish on his part.

Well, he never mentioned Tkachuk’s name directly, but it’s clear that it was an arrow aimed at him.

Yesterday, the American was a guest on Jimmy Fallon’s show and let’s say his presence wasn’t unanimous. Everywhere on social media, you could read comments like: “did you bring your silver medal?”, ” shouldn’t you be in rehab instead of bragging on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon?”

I understand that his presence there was going to attract many Americans, but it was in a “second-place” mentality that he bragged about the four-nation confrontation.

He also talked about his Stanley Cup conquest, but after the All-Star break, let’s say the timing isn’t a coincidence.

Tkachuk is one of the best players in the NHL, and so far, he has a great resume. But let’s say that playing in such an important game while injured in a selfish way leaves a mark on his record.

