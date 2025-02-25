Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

First regulation win for the CH against the Hurricanes since 2018
Raphael Simard
First regulation win for the CH against the Hurricanes since 2018
Credit: After a convincing win against the Senators on Saturday, the Canadiens were back in front of their fans. For the occasion, they faced the Hurricanes. Here are the lineups: Tonight’s formation Tonight’s lineup#GoHabsGo | @mtlgazette pic.twitter.com/HiZNESG16x — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 25, 2025 How we’re lining up tonight — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) February 25, 2025 […]
After a convincing win against the Senators on Saturday, the Canadiens were back in front of their fans.

For the occasion, they faced the Hurricanes.

Here are the lineups:

The hero of the last game was undoubtedly Juraj Slafkovsky.

Very early in the game, the Slovak picked up where he left off, scoring the first goal of the match.

I was already ready to write about Owen Beck’s first goal, but he never touched the puck.

In the second period, the Canadiens got a 5-on-3 power play, but were unable to capitalize.

It must be said that the Hurricanes have the best penalty kill in the NHL.

But later in the game, Nick Suzuki broke the ice against Carolina. It was his first career goal against this team.

And most importantly, it was a power play goal.

Cole Caufield got his 200th career point on the sequence.

He was surprised to see it on the scoreboard.

The Canadiens didn’t dominate, but when they shot at the net, they didn’t lack opportunism.

On the power play, Lane Hutson scored the fourth goal of the game. It was his first at 5 on 4.

Montreal finally finished the game with two goals in five attempts on the power play. Not bad against the best penalty kill in the NHL…

Despite 14 shots, the Canadiens won 4-0.

The Canadiens, who beat the Hurricanes in regulation time for the first time since 2018, now have a record above .500. It’s the first time since 2020 (excluding the COVID mini-season) that the team has a record above .500 this late in the season.

The team will play its next game on Thursday against the San Jose Sharks at the Bell Centre. A good opportunity to continue this nice streak after the break, then.


Overtime

– Josh Anderson left the game in the third period and never returned. His health will be monitored. Let’s recall that he hasn’t been 100% for a few weeks.

– Mikko Rantanen doesn’t seem like a guy who wants to play in Carolina… He’s slow and doesn’t seem very interested in the game.

– Three points for Patrik Laine. He’s not bored with Kirby Dach, haha. Note that two of the three points were scored on the power play.

– The photo of the day.

– Ah well.

– Arber Xhekaj should have stuck with what was working.

– Yes.

– Lane Hutson isn’t tall, but he’s brave.

– Meanwhile, Oliver Kapanen is doing well in Sweden.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content