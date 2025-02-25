First regulation win for the CH against the Hurricanes since 2018

I was already ready to write about Owen Beck’s first goal, but he never touched the puck.

#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/mWbuMNug5j — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 26, 2025

Cole Caufield sees on the scoreboard that he has just collected his 200th career point. “Oh wow!”, he says. Not bad for a player who’s too small to generate offense. — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) February 26, 2025

The Canadiens didn’t dominate, but when they shot at the net, they didn’t lack opportunism.

The shot from the point by Lane Hutson slips behind Frederik Andersen! #CARvsMTL on RDS pic.twitter.com/mqRvrfjIjJ — RDS (@RDSca) February 26, 2025

Montreal finally finished the game with two goals in five attempts on the power play. Not bad against the best penalty kill in the NHL…

The Canadiens, who beat the Hurricanes in regulation time for the first time since 2018, now have a record above .500. It’s the first time since 2020 (excluding the COVID mini-season) that the team has a record above .500 this late in the season.

– Josh Anderson left the game in the third period and never returned. His health will be monitored. Let’s recall that he hasn’t been 100% for a few weeks.

Anderson never fully unfolded his back after his collision with the board. Is he injured in the back? Was he already injured in the back? https://t.co/4Pz0gaKuFr — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) February 26, 2025

– Mikko Rantanen doesn’t seem like a guy who wants to play in Carolina… He’s slow and doesn’t seem very interested in the game.

– Three points for Patrik Laine. He’s not bored with Kirby Dach, haha. Note that two of the three points were scored on the power play.

BREAKING NEWS Christian Dvorak has been caught smiling during a Habs game pic.twitter.com/i0nr6OkYle — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) February 26, 2025

Kotkaniemi doesn’t even get booed in Montreal anymore. That’s much worse than getting booed. — Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) February 26, 2025

– Arber Xhekaj should have stuck with what was working.

#GoHabsGo https://t.co/g4PmIT8rgS pic.twitter.com/7Lbc3JjIRh — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 26, 2025

Mike Matheson is having an excellent defensive game so far. The number of plays he’s intercepted thanks to his positioning/active stick is impressive. — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) February 26, 2025

– Lane Hutson isn’t tall, but he’s brave.

Lane Hutson’s defense vs the Carolina Hurricanes tonight pic.twitter.com/dtn4NvsJRT — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) February 26, 2025

– Meanwhile, Oliver Kapanen is doing well in Sweden.