Filip Mesar still injured: The Rocket announces an absence that can go up to 6 weeks

Filip Mesar is not having a big season.He has only been able to play 25 games due to injuries and he was not exceptional when he played.

Now, we learn that he is still injured…

The Rocket announced that the forward will be out for a period that could be up to six weeks.

That’s a lot, especially in the context where he missed eight weeks of activity at the start of the season.

Let’s say he hasn’t really had the opportunity to develop since the start of the campaign…

Forward Filip Mešár (upper body) will be out of the game for a period of up to six weeks. Defender Noel Hoefenmayer (lower body) will be out of the game for four to six weeks. Forward Filip Mešár (upper-body) will be out for up to six… pic.twitter.com/GBsUhKU2DF — Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) February 25, 2025

But now, with this news, we have to ask ourselves a question.

Is Mesar a guy who is prone to injuries? We know he’s not the biggest at 5 feet 10 inches. We know the American League is a very physical league… And now, in his first full season as a pro, he can’t stay healthy.

But it goes even further than that: in his first year in junior, Mesar only played 54 games (out of 68). In his second season in Kitchener, he participated in only 45 Rangers games…

Ultimately, things haven’t been going as planned since he was selected by the Canadiens in the first round.

He didn’t meet expectations in junior, he’s having a miserable season in the American League because he doesn’t have the physicality to compete with players who have a larger build, and it’s his development that’s suffering right now.

That being said, it will be three years in June since he was drafted by the Canadiens. Is it too early to talk about a “flop”? Maybe… But let’s say that for now, there’s not much encouraging in his case.

Extension

Note that the Rocket also announced that Noel Hoefenmayer will be out for four to six weeks.This is a tough blow for Pascal Vincent because the defender has an important role in the team.At least, Reinbacher is already back in the game!