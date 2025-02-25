Skip to content
News

Erik Karlsson : “If Dubas could, he would trade him in the blink of an eye”
Marc-Olivier Cook
Credit: Getty Images
Erik Karlsson is in his second season with the Penguins.

How is it going?

Let’s say he, uh… In fact, let’s say we expected more from him in Pittsburgh when Kyle Dubas went to get him from San Jose.

Karlsson – who came out of a 101-point season with the Sharks – collected 56 points in his first year with the Penguins.

We can agree that this is more than respectable production for a defenseman… but still: after seeing him be so good with the Sharks, we thought he would have a huge impact in Pittsburgh.

But the Penguins are not equipped to stay up late and now, we start to hear rumors about Karlsson.

At this level, Josh Yohe (The Athletic) claims that Dubas would not hesitate to trade him… Not even two years after acquiring him:

If Dubas could, he would trade him in the blink of an eye. – Josh Yohe

The time might be well chosen.

After all, the Penguins are going nowhere right now and Karlsson still has two years left on his contract after the current season.

The Pens have the upper hand, moreover: they are able to keep part of Karlsson’s salary (11.5M$ per season) to facilitate a transaction.

Again, the Pens won’t be good for the next few years and that’s why keeping part of Karlsson’s salary wouldn’t be a huge problem.

I wonder, however, what the principal’s value looks like.

Karlsson will be 35 in May and he is still capable of helping a team offensively. He’s still producing at a 55-point pace this season…

Seeing Erik Karlsson being traded so quickly would still be special.

But apparently, the possibility is on the table.

If a team calls and offers a good price to Kyle Dubas, I really have the impression that we could see Karlsson join a new team soon… And if that happens, it will be interesting to see what the plan is for the rest with Sidney Crosby.


