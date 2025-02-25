Éric Bélanger would take KK before Kirby Dach

Even though he had to come back from a serious injury and was given time to get back on track, we’ve reached a point where it’s normal to say that Kirby Dach is not having a great season.

He had a lot of difficulties at the beginning of the campaign and often looked lost on the ice.

Dach had a better period before getting hurt again (again)… But we can’t say he was excellent either.

The 24-year-old forward is not helping the Canadiens as much as he did in his first year in Montreal. Martin St-Louis has tried everything to get him going… But it never really worked.

And as part of the Hurricanes’ visit to the Bell Centre tonight, Martin Lemay had fun on the Retour des sportifs by asking his guests a “funny” question.

Kirby Dach… or Jesperi Kotkaniemi?

Eric Bélanger, who was one of the guests on Martin Lemay’s show, leans towards the second option:

I went with KK because I like what I see from KK right now. And that tells you how tough a season Kirby Dach is having. – Eric Bélanger

The player who has played over 800 games (820) in the NHL says he prefers to have a player who competes every night.He backs up his argument by saying that KK is better than Dach at center and that KK has been more consistent on the ice lately, unlike the Canadiens player.I agree with his comments.But just by asking the question, we realize that the Kirby Dach trade never had the expected impact in Montreal.

We know that it’s been tough for KK since his arrival in Carolina… And yet, some people would still take Kotkaniemi over Dach, even though he hasn’t been able to establish himself as a real impact player in Carolina.

This says a lot. And it helps us understand that the Dach experience in Montreal is not working out as we had hoped when he arrived with the Canadiens.

It’s too bad.

