Draft in Montreal: everyone would say yes without hesitation
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: Getty Images
Montreal is a hockey city. We see it every day in the NHL… but we also saw it at the Four Nations Confrontation.

Have you noticed that people didn’t hesitate to sing the praises of Montreal, but that it wasn’t the same when it came time to talk about Boston?

I also noticed.

I’m not saying Boston is a bad city: I’m just saying Montreal, in terms of hockey, is special. The hockey planet loves to come and visit Montreal.

As long as it’s just for a few days…

In 2022, the Canadiens hosted the amateur draft and everyone loved it. Without the snow, people seem to love the city even more… and the draft was a success.

And what’s interesting is that David Pagnotta mentioned, in a text, that everyone would say yes without hesitation to the idea of reorganizing a draft in Montreal eventually.

Let’s recall that in 2025, the prospects will be in Los Angeles, but the leaders of the 32 teams will be in their city. It’s a format that will be tested for the first time this season.

And in my opinion, it will be the last time we see such a test. I expect a return to a usual format in 2026 since the NHL has a dynamic draft that people love.

Going back to that format would be normal.

After the success of the Vegas sphere in 2024, I think the next draft will be really flat and everyone will want to go back to the format of the last few years.

Moreover, because the draft in Vegas was so loved and due to the bias of recency, I expected Pagnotta to talk about Vegas in his text. But no: it’s Montreal that was named.

Does he know something?


