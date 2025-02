Draft in Montreal: everyone would say yes without hesitation

In passing

Ivan Demidov will start on the 2nd line today. SKA takes on Spartak at 11:30am ET. pic.twitter.com/a85i2C6SuW — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) February 25, 2025

#CFMTL at Marie-Victorin (continued) : – the 3 goalkeepers are Sirois, Breza and Michel. – Vrioni, Neal, Campbell and Graham-Roache are absent. Vrioni, Campbell and Owen-Roache are doing exercises, while Neal is alone, walking between the elastic bands and the locker rooms. -… pic.twitter.com/3noqbK22td — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) February 25, 2025

#CFMTL At Marie-Victorin this morning : – Hennadii Synchuk is here. – Judewellin Michel (goalkeeper) is here. Reminder: he committed to play for Indiana (NCAA) for 2025-26. – Owusu receives treatment on his right foot before the session. – Vrioni, Neal and Vilsaint are with the… pic.twitter.com/aWbNG1elFP — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) February 25, 2025

This could open the door to the Blue Jays. https://t.co/lClQsdvYwQ — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) February 25, 2025

QUESTION OF THE DAY IN THE FORUM: Jesperi Kotkaniemi is in town! Apart from the 2018 draft where Kotkaniemi came out 3rd and Brady Tkachuk 4th, what was the biggest gap in career disparity between two consecutive top 5 draft picks? Text and call! On… pic.twitter.com/hL0MPTzpRH — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) February 25, 2025

Montreal is a hockey city. We see it every day in the NHL… but we also saw it at the Four Nations Confrontation.Have you noticed that people didn’t hesitate to sing the praises of Montreal, but that it wasn’t the same when it came time to talk about Boston?I also noticed.I’m not saying Boston is a bad city: I’m just saying Montreal, in terms of hockey, is special. The hockey planet loves to come and visit Montreal.As long as it’s just for a few days…In 2022, the Canadiens hosted the amateur draft and everyone loved it. Without the snow, people seem to love the city even more… and the draft was a success.And what’s interesting is that David Pagnotta mentioned , in a text, that everyone would say yes without hesitation to the idea of reorganizing a draft in Montreal eventually.Let’s recall that in 2025, the prospects will be in Los Angeles, but the leaders of the 32 teams will be in their city. It’s a format that will be tested for the first time this season.And in my opinion, it will be the last time we see such a test. I expect a return to a usual format in 2026 since the NHL has a dynamic draft that people love.Going back to that format would be normal.After the success of the Vegas sphere in 2024, I think the next draft will be really flat and everyone will want to go back to the format of the last few years.Moreover, because the draft in Vegas was so loved and due to the bias of recency, I expected Pagnotta to talk about Vegas in his text. But no: it’s Montreal that was named.Does he know something?– Note.– Michael Pezzetta is skating with a blue jersey.– News from CF Montreal.– Interesting.– Good question.