Draft in Montreal: everyone would say yes without hesitation

In passing

Ivan Demidov will start on the 2nd line today. SKA takes on Spartak at 11:30am ET. pic.twitter.com/a85i2C6SuW — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) February 25, 2025

#CFMTL at Marie-Victorin (continued) : – the 3 goalkeepers are Sirois, Breza and Michel. – Vrioni, Neal, Campbell and Graham-Roache are absent. Vrioni, Campbell and Owen-Roache are doing exercises, while Neal is alone, walking between the elastic bands and the locker rooms. -… pic.twitter.com/3noqbK22td — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) February 25, 2025

#CFMTL At Marie-Victorin this morning : – Hennadii Synchuk is here. – Judewellin Michel (goalkeeper) is here. Reminder: he committed to play for Indiana (NCAA) for 2025-26. – Owusu receives treatment on his right foot before the session. – Vrioni, Neal and Vilsaint are with the… pic.twitter.com/aWbNG1elFP — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) February 25, 2025

This could open the door to the Blue Jays. https://t.co/lClQsdvYwQ — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) February 25, 2025

QUESTION OF THE DAY IN THE FORUM: Jesperi Kotkaniemi is in town! Apart from the 2018 draft where Kotkaniemi came out 3rd and Brady Tkachuk 4th, what was the biggest gap in career disparity between two consecutive top 5 draft picks? Text and call! On… pic.twitter.com/hL0MPTzpRH — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) February 25, 2025