David Reinbacher could still play about forty games this season

David Reinbacher returned to the game last week.

He had to miss the first months of the season due to an injury that required surgery.

But ultimately – even if it was a shame to see him seriously injured during training camp in Montreal -, not everything is lost in his case.

After all, Reinbacher is now healthy and in Laval, there are still many games to play.

The Rocket still has 22 games to play before the end of the calendar in the American League. And in the context where the Canadiens’ affiliate team is ranked 2nd in the overall standings of the American League, we can believe that the team has a chance to go a long way in the playoffs.

This would be ideal for Reinbacher: if he participates in the games until the end of the season and the Rocket goes all the way to the playoffs, the defender will have played at least 40 games this season.

Anthony Marcotte talked about it on the JiC show yesterday:

We are witnessing a significant turnaround in Reinbacher’s development (@anthonymarcotte) https://t.co/nHbmIDoOmj — TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 24, 2025

Honestly, it would be the perfect scenario.Reinbacher would be able to continue his development in ideal circumstances because young players learn a lot in the playoffs.And we agree that if he wants to become one of the best defenders for the Canadiens one day, he must have the opportunity to play to develop.

At first, it’s clear that we all thought the same thing when we saw him fall in battle even before the season started.

“Not serious”…

But now, at least, he seems to have avoided the worst… And even if he had to miss a long period, knowing that he could still play about 40 games this season is really good news.

It’s clear that we’re happy on the organization’s side.

