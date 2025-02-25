David Reinbacher could still play about forty games this season

He had to miss the first months of the season due to an injury that required surgery.
But ultimately – even if it was a shame to see him seriously injured during training camp in Montreal -, not everything is lost in his case.
The Rocket still has 22 games to play before the end of the calendar in the American League. And in the context where the Canadiens’ affiliate team is ranked 2nd in the overall standings of the American League, we can believe that the team has a chance to go a long way in the playoffs.
Anthony Marcotte talked about it on the JiC show yesterday:
We are witnessing a significant turnaround in Reinbacher’s development (@anthonymarcotte) https://t.co/nHbmIDoOmj
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 24, 2025
At first, it’s clear that we all thought the same thing when we saw him fall in battle even before the season started.
“Not serious”…
But now, at least, he seems to have avoided the worst… And even if he had to miss a long period, knowing that he could still play about 40 games this season is really good news.
It’s clear that we’re happy on the organization’s side.
