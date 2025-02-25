Skip to content
David Reinbacher : “a top-3 defender on a team”
Raphael Simard
Credit: Last week, David Reinbacher made his big return to the game after a few months of absence. In his first game, he was obviously a bit rusty, but overall, he had two very good consecutive games. He didn’t play the second game in two nights over the weekend to get some rest. His coach had […]
Last week, David Reinbacher made his big return to the game after a few months of absence.

In his first game, he was obviously a bit rusty, but overall, he had two very good consecutive games. He didn’t play the second game in two nights over the weekend to get some rest.

His coach had already said that he was impressed, but today on BPM Sports, he reiterated his words. He even said that he could be a top-3 defender on an NHL team.

Vincent is impressed: he’s not in the highlights, but he has a good reading of the game and has a very good stick. Without making comparisons, Martin Lemay, mentioning Jaccob Slavin, reminded people what a defender with a good stick can do.

Confidence with the puck is an aspect that also surprised Vincent.

But obviously, the former fifth overall pick in the 2023 draft is not perfect, and according to his coach, his physical strength needs to be worked on. The Austrian is big and tall and needs to use his size even more. However, he is still young and has plenty of time to improve in this area.

On the Processus podcast, Simon Boisvert also noticed that the right-hander wasn’t himself and it was as if he was afraid to do what he does best. Snake and Mathias Brunet gave the example of Lane Hutson, who wasn’t afraid to be himself.

But we have to be patient with the defender. He’s still young and had a pretty tumultuous professional start in North America. This season won’t be lost, and the guys from Processus have even opened the door to him playing games with the big club as early as this season.

Maybe he’ll even have a chance to start the year in Montreal next season. Four months ago, it was a highly unlikely scenario…


