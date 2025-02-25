Canada is angry at Wayne Gretzky

When the question arises as to whom is the greatest hockey player of all time, the name Wayne Gretzky comes up very often.

However, many believe that Mario Lemieux should inherit this title, saying that if he hadn’t been injured, he would have been superior to number 99 in terms of points produced. Certainly, we will never know.

Nonetheless, Gretzky was considered a monument in Canada, to this day, but it seems that his popularity is in a constant free fall in his homeland.

On several occasions, we have seen Wayne Gretzky bring his support to the polarizing and controversial President of the United States, Donald Trump, as they have a good relationship, according to all appearances, as Le Journal de Montréal also pointed out.

The former superstar of the Oilers and Kings was also seen wearing a helmet that said “Make America Great Again” when Trump won his elections last November. Additionally, he has been spotted several times staying at Trump’s private residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

Tonight remember when #Gretzky was great, and know that to this day he hasn’t said a damn word opposing Trump’s Tariff threat to Canada. Gretzky went to Mar-a-Lago and celebrated when Trump won the election. He is dead to me.#NHL #Tariffs#Trump#Traitors pic.twitter.com/GUYjflhxaa — Rick Barnes (@queerthoughts) February 20, 2025

We know that Trump often attacks Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lately, and Wayne Gretzky’s silence in this regard particularly disturbs Canadian citizens. Some even speak of a betrayal towards his own people, nothing less.

“The Great One” also created discomfort at the Four Nations Confrontation earlier in February by not wearing the Canadian jersey, despite his honorary captain title for his nation, settling for a suit and tie.

Gretzky is done – last night said it all. should have been for Canada. Maybe he has a spot at

Mar-a-Lago. Sid Crosby is now our future hockey ambassador.#hockeycanada #Hockey #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/AdbecGwytp — jackehill (@jackehill) February 21, 2025

Gretzky:

Enters through US bench

Gives thumbs up to US players

Wears no red or NOTHING repping Canada

Doesn’t even look Team Canada’s way

He’s a traitor & MAGA coward

Good riddance. #4nations pic.twitter.com/1YqguI3yqF — Alex (@alex_upnorth) February 21, 2025

This is not to mention the thumbs-up gesture directed at the USA bench before leaving the ice, at the end of the pre-game ceremony of the final.Considering all these events that have accumulated over time, Canada seems angry with its beloved child.A petition is even circulating to strip him of his title as a member of the Order of Canada, which has been active since 1984 (Officer)!

Moreover, it is noteworthy that a petition with over 8,000 signatures is circulating in Edmonton to rename Wayne Gretzky Drive to another name…

Let’s just say the 64-year-old legend hasn’t made any friends recently, and it will only get worse, especially with the recent developments…

This content was created with the help of AI.