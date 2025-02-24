Skip to content
Top-5 : Tour of Ovechkin’s hat, who is 13 goals away from Gretzky
Raphael Simard
Here, several games were on the bill for a Sunday.

20 teams were in action.

Here are the results and highlights:

1. Alex Ovechkin’s hat trick

More than ever, the chase for the record is on for Alex Ovechkin.

Yesterday, against the Oilers, the Russian scored a hat trick. He is now only 13 goals away from Wayne Gretzky and has also become the first player to score 200 goals in three decades.

Here are his three goals against Connor McDavid and his team:

After a drubbing against the Penguins the night before, Washington made short work of the Oilers with a 7-3 win.

Their successes can be attributed to their captain, the future best scorer in history.

2. Cale Makar already has 400 points

It’s no secret to anyone that Cale Makar is an excellent defenseman.

Yesterday, in a 3-1 loss by the Avalanche to the Blues, he picked up an assist on his team’s only goal.

He has therefore reached the 400-point plateau in his career. He has only played 374 games.

Only Bobby Orr and Paul Coffey have reached this plateau in fewer games.

The Avalanche defenseman is therefore in very good company.

This season, in 59 games, the world’s best defenseman has collected 64 points, including 22 goals.

3. The Calder Trophy race is heating up

Early in the season, the Calder Trophy race was led by Matvei Michkov, Macklin Celebrini, and Lane Hutson.

But recently, Dustin Wolf has joined the party. Yesterday, with a 27-save performance in a 3-2 win for the Flames against Celebrini, he reached the 20-win plateau this season.

He’s not the favorite, but he could very well finish among the finalists.

As for Celebrini, who, in my opinion, is the current favorite, he finished the game with a goal.

That’s 41 points in 46 games for him.

Here’s a look at the top rookies in the NHL in terms of points.

(Credit: poolexpert )

4. Patrick Kane settles the debate in Detroit

In Detroit, the Red Wings and the Ducks put on a show for the fans.

The Wings ultimately won in overtime thanks to this beautiful goal by Patrick Kane.

The visitors had missed a great opportunity to win just moments before.

Cutter Gauthier, the Ducks’ rookie, sent everyone into overtime in the last minute of the game.

Yes, there were nine goals in the game, but what I also remember is this hit by Marco Kasper on one of the NHL’s tough guys.

Then, Anaheim was called for two penalties for tripping on the same sequence.

That’s not something you see often.

5. Three goals for Jason Robertson in the second period

In New York, the Stars greatly helped the Habs in their playoff run by defeating Patrick Roy’s team in regulation time.

We can say a big thank you to Jason Robertson, who scored a hat trick in the second period.

Matt Duchene and Roope Hintz also did well, picking up two assists each.

On the Islanders’ side, Casey Cizikas made headlines, but for the wrong reasons.

He was ejected from the game for this hit on Lian Bichsel.

Here’s a look at the playoff race in the East:

(Credit: NHL.com )

 


Overtime

— Shutout for the Devils’ goalie.

— Superb.

— Not the best day for the men.

— Six players with three points.

(Credit: NHL.com )

— Two games tonight.

(Credit: Google)
