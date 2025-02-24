Top-5 : Tour of Ovechkin’s hat, who is 13 goals away from Gretzky

Alex Ovechkin continued The #Gr8Chase with a hat trick for the @Capitals while Jason and Nick Robertson had notable performances for the @DallasStars and @MapleLeafs during Hockey Day in America.#NHLStats: https://t.co/WJ9EA050pV pic.twitter.com/pl91QNPR5k
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 24, 2025
1. Alex Ovechkin’s hat trick
Alex Ovechkin is the FIRST-EVER NHL player to score 200 goals in three different decades pic.twitter.com/Ii7nukFSu7
— Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) February 23, 2025
880 FOR THE GREAT 8 pic.twitter.com/6S1l1L8He4
— Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) February 23, 2025
HIS SECOND OF THE GAME
Ovi is on a mission! #Gr8Chase
: @NHL_on_TNT & @SportsonMax https://t.co/4TuyIATi3T
: @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/4KjbdjVctF pic.twitter.com/66K8bf7klM
— NHL (@NHL) February 23, 2025
WHAT AN AFTERNOON FOR OVI
He scores his 32nd career hat trick to move within 13 of breaking Wayne Gretzky’s record! #Gr8Chase
Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/Pyq8kDp7z7
— NHL (@NHL) February 23, 2025
It’s no secret to anyone that Cale Makar is an excellent defenseman.
Yesterday, in a 3-1 loss by the Avalanche to the Blues, he picked up an assist on his team’s only goal.
History for Cale! https://t.co/M3wh3QVlLk pic.twitter.com/O2U1bfTMPA
— NHL (@NHL) February 23, 2025
This season, in 59 games, the world’s best defenseman has collected 64 points, including 22 goals.
Dustin Wolf made 27 saves to improve his record to 20-11-3 and help the @NHLFlames move within one point of a Wild Card seed.#NHLStats: https://t.co/WJ9EA050pV pic.twitter.com/m8buXqhMpV
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 24, 2025
He’s not the favorite, but he could very well finish among the finalists.
That’s 41 points in 46 games for him.
Here’s a look at the top rookies in the NHL in terms of points.
Patrick Kane overtime winner
Showtime making it look way too easy
(via @DetroitRedWings) pic.twitter.com/Hfnc9X44XT
— BarDown (@BarDown) February 24, 2025
Cutter Gauthier, the Ducks’ rookie, sent everyone into overtime in the last minute of the game.
Gauthier gets his second goal of the night to send the Ducks to OT. pic.twitter.com/nn3d1BUJ7W
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 24, 2025
Yes, there were nine goals in the game, but what I also remember is this hit by Marco Kasper on one of the NHL’s tough guys.
Marco Kasper stuns Radko Gudas with the reverse hit in the corner pic.twitter.com/Iv5FazkDcJ
— Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) February 24, 2025
That’s not something you see often.
The Ducks just had TWO players go off with tripping penalties on the same play pic.twitter.com/xYl3tXGDfe
— Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) February 23, 2025
In New York, the Stars greatly helped the Habs in their playoff run by defeating Patrick Roy’s team in regulation time.
Jason Robertson scores three goals in the second period for his first hatty of the season!
Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/P8Gf6xSJ0R
— NHL (@NHL) February 24, 2025
On the Islanders’ side, Casey Cizikas made headlines, but for the wrong reasons.
Casey Cizikas received a match penalty for hit to the head on Lian Bichsel pic.twitter.com/ZIrkqK3RBm
— Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) February 24, 2025
Here’s a look at the playoff race in the East:
Overtime
— Shutout for the Devils’ goalie.
NI-CO! NI-CO!
Nico Daws made 29 saves for the first @pepsi shutout of his career! pic.twitter.com/vq7RZAr3bk
— NHL (@NHL) February 24, 2025
— Superb.
BRANDON HAGEL THE HONEY BADGER SHORTHANDED
pic.twitter.com/MVZJsbNqQN
— Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) February 24, 2025
— Not the best day for the men.
Cup check pic.twitter.com/3J3VvY29Jb
— Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) February 23, 2025
Ref’s gonna need a minute after that one… pic.twitter.com/fIiXD2TANU
— Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) February 24, 2025
— Six players with three points.
— Two games tonight.