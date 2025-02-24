Top-5 : Tour of Ovechkin’s hat, who is 13 goals away from Gretzky

Credit: Here, several games were on the bill for a Sunday. 20 teams were in action. Here are the results and highlights: Alex Ovechkin continued The #Gr8Chase with a hat trick for the @Capitals while Jason and Nick Robertson had notable performances for the @DallasStars and @MapleLeafs during Hockey Day in America.#NHLStats: https://t.co/WJ9EA050pV pic.twitter.com/pl91QNPR5k — NHL […]

Here, several games were on the bill for a Sunday.20 teams were in action.Here are the results and highlights:

1. Alex Ovechkin’s hat trick

Alex Ovechkin is the FIRST-EVER NHL player to score 200 goals in three different decades pic.twitter.com/Ii7nukFSu7 — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) February 23, 2025

880 FOR THE GREAT 8 pic.twitter.com/6S1l1L8He4 — Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) February 23, 2025

WHAT AN AFTERNOON FOR OVI He scores his 32nd career hat trick to move within 13 of breaking Wayne Gretzky’s record! #Gr8Chase Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/Pyq8kDp7z7 — NHL (@NHL) February 23, 2025

2. Cale Makar already has 400 points

More than ever, the chase for the record is on for Alex Ovechkin.Yesterday, against the Oilers, the Russian scored a hat trick. He is now only 13 goals away from Wayne Gretzky and has also become the first player to score 200 goals in three decades.Here are his three goals against Connor McDavid and his team:After a drubbing against the Penguins the night before, Washington made short work of the Oilers with a 7-3 win.Their successes can be attributed to their captain, the future best scorer in history.

It’s no secret to anyone that Cale Makar is an excellent defenseman.

Yesterday, in a 3-1 loss by the Avalanche to the Blues, he picked up an assist on his team’s only goal.

He has therefore reached the 400-point plateau in his career. He has only played 374 games.Only Bobby Orr and Paul Coffey have reached this plateau in fewer games.The Avalanche defenseman is therefore in very good company.

This season, in 59 games, the world’s best defenseman has collected 64 points, including 22 goals.

3. The Calder Trophy race is heating up

Dustin Wolf made 27 saves to improve his record to 20-11-3 and help the @NHLFlames move within one point of a Wild Card seed.#NHLStats: https://t.co/WJ9EA050pV pic.twitter.com/m8buXqhMpV — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 24, 2025

Early in the season, the Calder Trophy race was led by Matvei Michkov, Macklin Celebrini, and Lane Hutson.But recently, Dustin Wolf has joined the party. Yesterday, with a 27-save performance in a 3-2 win for the Flames against Celebrini, he reached the 20-win plateau this season.

He’s not the favorite, but he could very well finish among the finalists.

As for Celebrini, who, in my opinion, is the current favorite, he finished the game with a goal.

That’s 41 points in 46 games for him.

Here’s a look at the top rookies in the NHL in terms of points.

4. Patrick Kane settles the debate in Detroit

Patrick Kane overtime winner Showtime making it look way too easy (via @DetroitRedWings) pic.twitter.com/Hfnc9X44XT — BarDown (@BarDown) February 24, 2025

In Detroit, the Red Wings and the Ducks put on a show for the fans.The Wings ultimately won in overtime thanks to this beautiful goal by Patrick Kane.The visitors had missed a great opportunity to win just moments before.

Cutter Gauthier, the Ducks’ rookie, sent everyone into overtime in the last minute of the game.

Gauthier gets his second goal of the night to send the Ducks to OT. pic.twitter.com/nn3d1BUJ7W — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 24, 2025

Yes, there were nine goals in the game, but what I also remember is this hit by Marco Kasper on one of the NHL’s tough guys.

Marco Kasper stuns Radko Gudas with the reverse hit in the corner pic.twitter.com/Iv5FazkDcJ — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) February 24, 2025

Then, Anaheim was called for two penalties for tripping on the same sequence.

That’s not something you see often.

The Ducks just had TWO players go off with tripping penalties on the same play pic.twitter.com/xYl3tXGDfe — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) February 23, 2025

5. Three goals for Jason Robertson in the second period

In New York, the Stars greatly helped the Habs in their playoff run by defeating Patrick Roy’s team in regulation time.

Jason Robertson scores three goals in the second period for his first hatty of the season! Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/P8Gf6xSJ0R — NHL (@NHL) February 24, 2025

We can say a big thank you to Jason Robertson, who scored a hat trick in the second period.Matt Duchene and Roope Hintz also did well, picking up two assists each.

On the Islanders’ side, Casey Cizikas made headlines, but for the wrong reasons.

Casey Cizikas received a match penalty for hit to the head on Lian Bichsel pic.twitter.com/ZIrkqK3RBm — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) February 24, 2025

He was ejected from the game for this hit on Lian Bichsel.

Here’s a look at the playoff race in the East:

Overtime

— Shutout for the Devils’ goalie.

NI-CO! NI-CO! Nico Daws made 29 saves for the first @pepsi shutout of his career! pic.twitter.com/vq7RZAr3bk — NHL (@NHL) February 24, 2025

— Superb.

BRANDON HAGEL THE HONEY BADGER SHORTHANDED

pic.twitter.com/MVZJsbNqQN — Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) February 24, 2025

— Not the best day for the men.

Ref’s gonna need a minute after that one… pic.twitter.com/fIiXD2TANU — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) February 24, 2025

— Six players with three points.

— Two games tonight.