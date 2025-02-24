The potential sequence that could have led to the injury of Kirby Dach

Credit: No one expected a Kirby Dach injury on Monday, but Martin St-Louis announced that his center player would miss Tuesday’s game against the Hurricanes due to a lower-body injury. When thinking of Kirby Dach and a lower-body injury, one immediately thinks of his right knee injury that kept him out for the entire last season. […]

No one expected a Kirby Dach injury on Monday, but Martin St-Louis announced that his center player would miss Tuesday’s game against the Hurricanes due to a lower-body injury.

When thinking of Kirby Dach and a lower-body injury, one immediately thinks of his right knee injury that kept him out for the entire last season.

Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports investigated all day to get information about Dach’s injury and discovered a sequence where the Canadiens’ number 77 seems to take a hit to his right knee.

As he went to retrieve a puck in the corner of the Senators’ territory, Dach was hit by Cole Reinhardt, who made contact with his right knee.

This is the same right knee that kept Dach out of the game for the entire last season.

What’s most worrying is that during his second-to-last presence on the ice, he skated for only 20 seconds before retiring to the bench, holding his right knee.

Lavoie is also questioning the information he received, saying that Dach is still being evaluated, but the injury reportedly dates back to Saturday – already two days ago.

TVA Sports’ informant thinks it’s possible to hope that the injury is not too serious and that Dach will not miss more than one game.

However, Lavoie is not 100% sure that the isolated sequence is exactly the one where Dach got injured, and it will be necessary to wait a few days for the Canadiens to confirm the final verdict.

Maybe a little rest could do Kirby Dach some good, as he’s been struggling to find himself this season, with only 22 points in 57 games since the start of the campaign.

