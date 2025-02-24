Skip to content
News

Shane Wright, one of the best scorers per 60 minutes since November 24
Marc-Olivier Cook
Credit: Getty Images
The Seattle Kraken played three games between November 17 and 23.

Shane Wright did not participate in any of those games.

Why? Because the forward was left out by his coach, even though he was healthy. Dan Bylsma’s decisions really whipped him, however.

Since November 23, Wright has played 38 games and collected 32 points.

He is the top scorer on his team since being left out. He has collected at least one point in ten of his last twelve games… and it goes even further than that.

Since November 24, Wright is also 15th in the NHL in points per 60 minutes.

The one the CH ignored in the 2022 draft is really coming out of his shell:

This season, Wright is on a 50-point pace (over 82 games).

This is more than a respectable production for a guy who started slowly.

Of course, we will always compare the two players for obvious reasons… But Slaf is also having a similar season. He has 31 points in 54 games since the start of the campaign (a pace of 47 points over a full season) after collecting 50 points last season.

But my observation is this: Wright, like Slaf, took time to get going.

It took him about twenty games in the NHL and almost a full season in the American League to get where he is today, and that’s more proof that player development is not always the same.

Good, if Wright is finding his role with the Kraken.


