Shane Wright, one of the best scorers per 60 minutes since November 24

Why? Because the forward was left out by his coach, even though he was healthy. Dan Bylsma’s decisions really whipped him, however.
He is the top scorer on his team since being left out. He has collected at least one point in ten of his last twelve games… and it goes even further than that.
Since he was healthy scratched in November, Shane Wright is 15th in the NHL in points/60.
Just ahead of Jason Robertson, Filip Forsberg, and Sidney Crosby. #SEAKraken
Of course, we will always compare the two players for obvious reasons… But Slaf is also having a similar season. He has 31 points in 54 games since the start of the campaign (a pace of 47 points over a full season) after collecting 50 points last season.
It took him about twenty games in the NHL and almost a full season in the American League to get where he is today, and that’s more proof that player development is not always the same.
In a rush
– Note:
In a statement after hearing the player’s appeal, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman announces he’s reduced Ryan Hartman’s suspension from 10 to 8 games.
Which, well, is surprising.
– I like that.
Seth Jarvis is the second NHL player confirmed to be featured in Season 2 of Amazon’s “Faceoff” behind-the-scenes documentary, joining Brady Tkachuk. pic.twitter.com/DJDHFvufpY
– Hum…
Andrei Markov is in Québec, enjoying Mont-Tremblant.
Would you like to see him come back with the Habs as a player development consultant? pic.twitter.com/SOx8DMXi3p
– Well done.
Two circuits in his first three appearances at bat for the Rays, that’s a good start. https://t.co/AJILrekgV2
