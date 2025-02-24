Skip to content
News

Owen Beck recalled by the Canadiens
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: Getty Images

The Montreal Canadiens made a recall.
Owen Beck, who was returned to Laval before the Four Nations Confrontation, has been recalled by the Canadiens. This was announced by the club a few minutes before today’s practice.
And it’s interesting.

Why is it interesting? Because the Canadiens left for the West with 12 forwards and six defensemen earlier this month, knowing that Logan Mailloux and Owen Beck were in the corner in the worst case.
In short, what I’m trying to say is that this year, the CH is still trying to have the fewest players on its lineup.
So if a young player like Beck is recalled when the CH has 13 healthy forwards (the 12 from Saturday and Michael Pezzetta) and he’s at home, it’s surely not to sit out.
But why do they need a forward? I have ideas.

  • There’s a virus going around the locker room
  • Injury: Emil Heineman or Josh Anderson or another player

It’s important to remember that Heineman is coming back from an injury, having been hit by a car last month. And Anderson has been missing practices and is clearly playing injured.
Yesterday, he didn’t participate in a skills competition that isn’t necessarily tough on the body.

More details to come…


in a hurry

– Former Canadien Phillip Danault is 32 years old.

– Trevor Zegras is in trouble.

– Well done.

