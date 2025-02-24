Skip to content
Nordiques: Quebec is going to demolish the Colisée
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Since 2015, the Colisée de Québec has not been used much. Hockey (notably the Remparts) and shows have been held at the Centre Vidéotron, and the Colisée has not been used much, ultimately.

But a decision has been made regarding the future of the arena.

The City of Quebec has decided to demolish the Colisée. This is what journalist Émilie Pelletier, who works for Le Soleil de Québec, reported this morning in the newspaper.

The journalist announces that a mixed structuring project, which will include housing, will replace this place where the Nordiques played for years. So, it’s a page of history that is turning in Quebec.

I imagine that Gary Bettman will use this against the return of the Nord – ah, never mind.

What needs to be understood is that the longer it takes, the more expensive it would have been to tear down the Colisée. Making the decision now will allow for a quicker move to something else.

In 2020, an estimate valued the demolition between 17 and 20 million dollars. I imagine it will be the city that will pay.

What’s interesting is that in Quebec, needs have taken precedence over nostalgia. Even if the history of the Nordiques takes a hit with this news, it was the right thing to do strategically.

We can wonder to what extent Montreal should have taken inspiration from Quebec in the Olympic Stadium dossier.

Of course, I’m putting everything in a different verb tense than the present, since the renovations of the stadium’s roof mean that Montreal is not following Quebec’s lead.

I know that the metro line changes things and that the stadium is still used, but… I prefer what Quebec is doing to what Montreal is doing, let’s say.


