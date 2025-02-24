Skip to content
Mikko Rantanen traded: If he doesn’t sign by March 7, it’s possible
Marc-Olivier Cook
Credit: Getty Images

Everyone’s talking about the Mikko Rantanen file right now.

We know that the Hurricanes want to keep him: after all, they made him a nine-figure offer and it’s not for nothing.

The management wants to secure his future in Carolina… And they weren’t afraid to make him a monstrous offer to try their luck.

But we also know that there’s a possibility of seeing him being traded by March 7th.

And the reason is quite simple: the Hurricanes may not want to risk losing him for nothing next summer.

It’s logical, you’ll tell me.

But if Rantanen hasn’t signed his new contract by the deadline, Frank Seravalli believes that Tom Dundon (owner) will think about sending him elsewhere to get something in return for his services.

Seravalli (Daily Faceoff) talked about it in the recent episode of his podcast:

Things are unfolding quickly in this story.

Mikko Rantanen must think he can get even more money… And on the other side, the Hurricanes want to make sure they can maximize his value – no matter what happens in the end.

Elliotte Friedman (32 Thoughts) talks about the idea of seeing the Hurricanes keeping Rantanen despite everything to try to win the Stanley Cup this season.

It could give arguments to convince Rantanen to stay and win… but there’s a certain risk involved in all this too.

That’s why – always according to Friedman – other teams are not sure about the player’s current situation:

In the end, we understand that the Rantanen file will clearly be one of those that will attract attention until March 7th in the NHL.

Because for now, no one seems to know what the future holds for someone who has been struggling since his arrival in Carolina.

For a player of his caliber, it’s quite crazy, really…


