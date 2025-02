Kirby Dach will not play tomorrow, confirms Martin St-Louis. For Savard, Anderson, and Gallagher, we’ll have to revise tomorrow before the game against the Hurricanes. — Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) February 24, 2025

There were many injuries during training : Josh Anderson, Brendan Gallagher, David Savard, and Kirby Dach.Dach’s case was particularly notable. After all, the Canadian announced a lower-body injury. The player is still being evaluated and we await further updates on his case.But as of this afternoon, Martin St-Louis was clear: Dach will not play tomorrow. For the others, we’ll see.I know that Alex Newhook can play center, but the fact that a center like Dach is falling in battle means it’s very logical to see a freshly recalled Owen Beck play tomorrow.We’ll see about the others.More details to come…