Why was Owen Beck recalled?

We have an element of an answer here since four players, including three forwards, are not at the club’s practice this morning. Josh Anderson and David Savard are having a treatment day, Brendan Gallagher is absent for personal reasons…

Josh Anderson and David Savard (therapy day), Brendan Gallagher (personal reasons) and Kirby Dach (lower body injury, still being evaluated) will not participate in today's training.

And Kirby Dach is injured in the lower body. He is still being evaluated.

Naturally, the first thought we have is to think about his knee. We will have to hope that the Canadiens’ forward is not affected in his knee, which cost him the 2023-2024 season.

Did he get injured in his first game back after a long break? If so, it’s either bad luck or a lack of preparation. But since he played all his shifts on Saturday, we don’t know for sure.

Let’s mention that yesterday, he was at the public practice, but not on the ice. It was a hint that he might not be 100% – even if he didn’t look hurt yesterday.

More details to come…