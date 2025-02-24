Jason Demers : “Several players told me they like playing against Adam Fox in the playoffs”

Adam Fox is recognized as an excellent offensive defenseman. He has exceeded the 70-point plateau in his last three seasons, but he often struggles in the playoffs.He has good statistics in spring games, but his impact on the game is not enough to bring the Rangers to a Stanley Cup final.In fact, as a 5-foot-11 offensive defenseman, it is difficult for him to play in both directions on the ice when the game becomes physical in the playoffs. He also had a lot of trouble in the Four Nations tournament, where he did not score any points in four games.During his appearance on the Morning Cuppa Coffee show on Daily Faceoff, former NHL player Jason Demers revealed that several players have told him they like to play against Adam Fox in the playoffs.

Adam Fox looked a little overwhelmed at times during the Four Nations tournament…

Rangers, take note: he needs a legit lefty D partner to protect his game and career from burnout or injury. @JLazzy23 | @ColbyCohen36

Presented by @ProrasoUSA #ShaveLikeAPro pic.twitter.com/MCvFw7yo38

— Daily Faceoff (@DailyFaceoff) February 24, 2025

This is a strong statement, but it can be understood. The Rangers have never reached a Stanley Cup final with Adam Fox.They have managed to reach the Eastern Conference final twice in the last three seasons, but each time it was thanks to Igor Shesterkin, and they were missing something to win.

Jason Demers did not necessarily want to criticize Fox, far from it. He just wanted to point out that the Rangers need to find a good teammate to support Fox’s work on the blue line.

K’Andre Miller could have been that player, but the project has not worked so far. Demers thinks that given Fox is a talented player with a small build, he needs a teammate who can support him.

The best examples are Devon Toews with Cale Makar on the Avalanche and Filip Hronek with Quinn Hughes on the Canucks.One thing to note is that Lane Hutson has often been compared to Adam Fox: an offensive defenseman with a small build. If the Canadiens want to avoid a situation like the one with Adam Fox, the team will have to find the perfect teammate for Hutson.

That’s where David Reinbacher could come in. His robust and defensive style of play could be the key to success in accompanying Hutson on the blue line.

It remains to be seen how Reinbacher’s development will go, but one thing is certain: Hutson will need support if the Canadiens want to go far in the playoffs in the coming years.

