Jake Evans and the road to a first round pick

The trade deadline is approaching fast → https://t.co/2kstXd97aG
— DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) February 23, 2025
What I’m seeing, hearing about the Canadiens near NHL trade deadline https://t.co/7ri7MdCJxu
— Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) February 24, 2025
in bulk
The forward is not in the mood to laugh. https://t.co/9CtuNIp6Rz
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 24, 2025
With Frankie Montas in the same situation, the Mets’ rotation becomes even more problematic. https://t.co/1TDmB7Dw6t
— Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) February 24, 2025