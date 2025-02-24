Skip to content
Jake Evans and the road to a first round pick
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: Getty Images
There are 11 days left before the trade deadline.

Unless Josh Anderson (who is injured…) and Mike Matheson leave, we can only expect rental players to leave. And the more time passes, the less I feel that Christian Dvorak will be traded.

David Savard has a good chance, but it seems that I don’t see how it would help the Canadiens.

Jake Evans? This is the most pressing case, as you know. And let’s say that the state of his salary negotiations will reveal a lot about the team with which he will finish the season.

At the moment, the negotiations are not… optimal, let’s say.

About this, Arpon Basu addressed the subject for The Athletic. The journalist wrote a paper (which is worth reading) on the state of things with the CH in view of the upcoming March 7th.

And he says that the chances of him leaving are good because the club and the player are not exactly close in terms of contract extension to keep him in the city.

What’s interesting is that Arpon Basu mentioned that at the moment, the return for Evans alone should not be incredible. The CH could have a choice, but not necessarily a good one.

But Basu brought up an idea he often mentions: sending Evans somewhere WITH Joel Armia to maximize the potential return. Thus, a club that wants a bottom-6 duo and a numerical disadvantage could have both players at the same time.

And since two rental players in 2024-2025 can be worth a first-round pick… #Penguins #Sharks

The Canadiens, if they release both players at the same time, would like to get their hands on a third first-round pick in 2025. This would give Kent Hughes the ammunition to have fun, both at the draft and on the market.

Will it happen? To be seen. But at the moment, even if Armia wants to stay, the CH’s GM is exploring the possibility of trading Evans and Armia together within the next ten days.


