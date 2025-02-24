Ivan Demidov will cost “10 million $ or more per year” after his entry contract, according to Tony Marinaro

With the Canadiens’ recent performances, it’s clear that the rebuilding process is still underway. One element that could help put an end to this rebuilding is Ivan Demidov.

The Russian hopeful of the Canadiens is on fire lately, to the point where we can already imagine the kind of salary he could earn after his entry-level contract in the NHL.This is going to happen sooner or later. Tony Marinaro played along during his appearance on the TVA Sports show JiC on Monday

According to him, Ivan Demidov will sign a contract that will earn him “10 million dollars or more per year” after his entry-level contract in the NHL.

«After his entry-level contract in the NHL, and if he plays up to his potential…» – @TonyMarinaro https://t.co/p4AiRVQx11 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 24, 2025

In fact, Marinaro believes Demidov could sign the most lucrative contract in Canadiens history.The record currently belongs to Carey Price, who signed a deal with an average of $10.5 million per season. This means Demidov would earn more than $10.5 million, according to Marinaro!

Only 16 NHL players currently have a contract with an annual value of $10.5 million or more. Marinaro doesn’t necessarily put Demidov in the same category as these players.

In fact, Marinaro bases his prediction mainly on the fact that the salary cap will increase over the next few seasons. The value of each player’s contract will increase, and it will be necessary to pay accordingly.

If Demidov signs his three-year entry-level contract this summer, the cap will have plenty of time to increase and give him arguments to earn a big salary.

When it’s time to sign this new deal, the big contracts of Brendan Gallagher ($6.5 million per season) and Josh Anderson ($5.5 million per season) will have already expired, giving Kent Hughes plenty of room to maneuver.

The problem for Demidov is that he may not have the right to surpass Nick Suzuki’s contract ($7.875 million per season) by a large margin, out of respect for his captain. This is what caused trouble in the negotiations between Mikko Rantanen and the Avalanche, as the team didn’t want to offer him a bigger contract than Nathan MacKinnon.

Demidov is proving he’s ready for the NHL. In an interview with the site RG.org, Spartak Moscow head coach Alexei Zhamnov said Demidov could be a player ready to play on the top-six with the Canadiens as early as his rookie season.

Some excellent insight into #GoHabsGo prospect Ivan Demidov’s development in the KHL and how many see him as a plug-and-play top-six forward for the Canadiens next season. More below: https://t.co/3yjTpENf3b — Marco D’Amico (@mndamico) February 24, 2025

With 47 points in 57 games this season, Demidov is impressive in his rookie season in the KHL. All this, while averaging only 13:33 of ice time per game.

There’s no need to panic. Demidov has a good chance of becoming one of the best players on the Canadiens, but he hasn’t even played a single game in the NHL yet. I think we’ll have more answers to the question of his first contract extension after his rookie season in the NHL.

