“David Savard will almost certainly be traded”

My weekly #Habs Mailbag answering questions from fans about Canadiens’ playoff chances, the possibility of trading Mike Matheson and Josh Anderson, and the play of Juraj Slafkovsky #HabsIO: https://t.co/EHBY7WBg02 — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) February 23, 2025

Rapid Fire

Le voir rater les séries aurait été une catastrophe pour les Panthers — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) February 24, 2025

« De Hutson, à Laine, et le butttt ! » On a entendu cette phrase-là samedi soir. Et ce n’est pas une coïncidence. Les deux gars – qui évoluent sur le PP1 – passent du temps ensemble après l’entraînement pour pratiquer les tirs sur réception. Le tir de Laine… @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/Jw582keGyK — Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) February 24, 2025

Alex Ovechkin is the FIRST-EVER NHL player to score 200 goals in three different decades — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) February 23, 2025

The Canadian is currently five points away from the playoffs.Attention: I’m not saying the playoffs are easily accessible. After all, there’s the number of points to count, but there’s also the number of teams to overtake and the club’s injured players who are important factors.On this subject, the CH must overtake five clubs to enter the playoffs. #MissionImpossibleThere are only five games left before the trade deadline. The Hurricanes (Tuesday) and Sharks (Thursday) will come to the Bell Center this week. Then, the CH will go to Buffalo on Saturday before hosting the Sabres on Monday.Then, the first game of the Western trip (Edmonton) will take place on the eve of the trade deadline.So, there are only five games left for some players to try to increase their value. How much will injuries affect the Canadian’s plan? How many players will be on display in the coming days? And how much will it change anything?Before we know it, the trade deadline will arrive.The question we must ask ourselves is who will leave. Obviously, rental players (apart from Michael Pezzetta) are at stake, by the force of circumstances: Christian Dvorak, Joel Armia, Jake Evans, and David Savard.On this subject, in a recent article on the topic, journalist Stu Cowan (Gazette) believes that Savard will “almost certainly be traded” before the trade deadline.I don’t know if it’s really worth trading Savard. After all, does the CH (which should surely use its last salary retention for this) really want to remove such a veteran from its lineup for a mid-range return?In my opinion, it’s not necessarily worth it. Unless a team offers an excellent pick…Kaiden Guhle is absent – I don’t expect to see him again this year – and without Savard, it puts a lot of pressure on Alexandre Carrier and Mike Matheson, who are in line to stay.It would also force the club to play Jayden Struble regularly or to bring up a young player from Laval… without being ready.Let the young players participate in the playoff race in Laval and keep Savard… while leaving the door open for a one-year contract with him this summer. For now, that would be my mindset.But we’ll see what the CH decides.– To be continued.– Well done.– Wow.