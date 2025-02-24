Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

106 points in 51 games: In his 16-year-old season, Gavin McKenna is demolishing the WHL
Marc-Olivier Cook
106 points in 51 games: In his 16-year-old season, Gavin McKenna is demolishing the WHL
Credit: Getty Images
Do you know the name Gavin McKenna?

If the answer is no, we’re talking about one of the best prospects for the 2026 draft. If his name rings a bell, it’s probably because he participated in the last World Junior Championship with Canada.

But ultimately, we need to talk about the season he’s having in the WHL.

McKenna – who received exceptional player status to play junior hockey at 15 – is in the same category as McDavid and Bedard: at his age, he’s seen as the next big NHL player.

He has the talent to become excellent, at least. And he’s been showing it since the start of the season… with 106 points in just 51 games.

Again, it’s worth noting that he celebrated his 17th birthday at the end of December.

At 16 years old, he’s already one of the best players in Canadian junior hockey and it seems easy for him:

Want a good one?

Gavin McKenna – with his three points scored yesterday – has now recorded at least one point in his last… 35 games.

He’s on a phenomenal streak.

We’re talking about a player who has everything to succeed, by the way: his vision is exceptional, he can score goals, he has a good size at 6’0, he uses his body to hit opponents because he’s not afraid of contact… and he has magical hands.

Really magical:

The rest of his journey before (and after) being drafted will be interesting to follow.

Right now, McKenna seems too strong for the league… and with the NCAA rules having changed, there’s a possibility of seeing him leave Canadian junior hockey to play at the university level.

It would allow him to play against older players and it would allow him to develop in the right way because he has nothing left to learn in the WHL.

It remains to be seen, to say the least. But don’t be surprised if he decides to take the NCAA path at the end of the current season.

It would be logical, at least.


In passing

— Anyway.

— There are only two games in the NHL tonight.

— Ah yes?

— Well done!

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content