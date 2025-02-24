106 points in 51 games: In his 16-year-old season, Gavin McKenna is demolishing the WHL

Do you know the name Gavin McKenna?

If the answer is no, we’re talking about one of the best prospects for the 2026 draft. If his name rings a bell, it’s probably because he participated in the last World Junior Championship with Canada.

But ultimately, we need to talk about the season he’s having in the WHL.

McKenna – who received exceptional player status to play junior hockey at 15 – is in the same category as McDavid and Bedard: at his age, he’s seen as the next big NHL player.

He has the talent to become excellent, at least. And he’s been showing it since the start of the season… with 106 points in just 51 games.

Again, it’s worth noting that he celebrated his 17th birthday at the end of December.

At 16 years old, he’s already one of the best players in Canadian junior hockey and it seems easy for him:

The vision of this young player I’m discovering Gavin McKenna And he has 103 points in 50 games in @TheWHL this season.pic.twitter.com/q2x6Rc0zkk — Patrice Bernier (@pbernier10) February 24, 2025

Want a good one?

Gavin McKenna – with his three points scored yesterday – has now recorded at least one point in his last… 35 games.

He’s on a phenomenal streak.

We’re talking about a player who has everything to succeed, by the way: his vision is exceptional, he can score goals, he has a good size at 6’0, he uses his body to hit opponents because he’s not afraid of contact… and he has magical hands.

Gavin McKenna’s hands are RIDICULOUS New HUT Card Challenge with potential 2026 #1 overall pick and Team Canada forward Gavin McKenna is now available on our YouTube page pic.twitter.com/pA0QK0tJ8G — BarDown (@BarDown) December 24, 2024

Really magical:The rest of his journey before (and after) being drafted will be interesting to follow.

Right now, McKenna seems too strong for the league… and with the NCAA rules having changed, there’s a possibility of seeing him leave Canadian junior hockey to play at the university level.

It would allow him to play against older players and it would allow him to develop in the right way because he has nothing left to learn in the WHL.

It remains to be seen, to say the least. But don’t be surprised if he decides to take the NCAA path at the end of the current season.

In passing

It would be logical, at least.

— Anyway.

Through 4.5 months of the season, there’s only one player in the NHL with 2⃣0⃣+ goals, 3⃣0⃣+ assists and 6⃣ or fewer PIM. His name is Matt Duchene #TexasHockey pic.twitter.com/CBtq8Mbrhi — Josh Clark (@Josh_Clark02) February 24, 2025

— There are only two games in the NHL tonight.

Start your week with two games on tap, including another instalment of Prime Monday Night Hockey (@SportsOnPrimeCA) and a battle between two Pacific Division rivals.#NHLStats: https://t.co/XVkCUoFi61 pic.twitter.com/H0dU5kUG9C — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 24, 2025

— Ah yes?

The Green Bay Packers are the team that submitted a proposal to the NFL’s competition committee to ban the tush push, per sources. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) February 24, 2025

— Well done!