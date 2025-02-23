Top-5 : Columbus fans sing happy birthday to Johnny Gaudreau Junior

Although we didn’t get to see games as exciting as the Four Nations Tournament, several highlights caught our attention.
Here’s a recap.
Last night, at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Johnny Gaudreau’s son, Johnny Gaudreau Junior, was present for the Columbus Blue Jackets’ game against the Chicago Blackhawks.
Good for you, #CBJ fans
Johnny Gaudreau Jr. has a 1st birthday greeting from CBJ fans. pic.twitter.com/4wEA2uRwcM
— Matěj Hejda (@matej_hejda33) February 23, 2025
Johnny Junior may only be one year old and may not remember this moment, but for the rest of the family, it’s a wonderful dose of love and support.
Dahlin’s second of the game and the Sabres have FIVE goals in the first period pic.twitter.com/Pt3CFvEV1v
— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 22, 2025
Kaapo Kakko wastes no time getting the @SeattleKraken on the board! pic.twitter.com/mbuyhbKrix
— NHL (@NHL) February 22, 2025
Although he’s no longer in the running for the Calder Trophy, awarded to the best rookie in the NHL, Michkov is having a great season.
Last night, for the NHL’s return, Michkov scored three points, including the first goal of the game, in a 6-3 win for the Philadelphia Flyers over the Edmonton Oilers.
Matvei Michkov follows his own miss and gets the Flyers on the board pic.twitter.com/wyMECi2KUu
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 22, 2025
WHAT A FEED FROM MATVEI MICHKOV FOR SEAN COUTURIER’S 200TH NHL GOAL!!!#FLYERS pic.twitter.com/Yl1W5UOBjr
— Flyers Nation (@FlyersNation) February 22, 2025
Justin Barron ties it back up for Nashville immediately with a fantastic shot from distance!#Smashville pic.twitter.com/dIugDedevQ
— Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) February 23, 2025
IS THAT GOOD pic.twitter.com/ylVbodIfDJ
— Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) February 23, 2025
This is quite an achievement for the Jets, and it once again shows how well they’re doing this season.
In fact, they’re the first team to reach 40 wins this season.
Overtime
– What a great feat for Marc-André Fleury.
1,045 NHL GP since Oct. 10, 2003
Congratulations to Marc-Andre Fleury, who moves into 2nd on the all-time NHL games played list for a netminder! pic.twitter.com/Lta56kfNVK
— NHLPA (@NHLPA) February 22, 2025
– Here are the results from last night.
The @Capitals and @BuffaloSabres tallied eight goals apiece while Barrett Hayton scored the first hat trick in @UtahHockeyClub history during Saturday’s return to regular season action.#NHLStats: https://t.co/tdqu7kdGzm pic.twitter.com/3Sfk7uymgy
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 23, 2025
– Here are the top scorers from last night.
– Today’s schedule in the NHL: 12 games.