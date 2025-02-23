Top-5 : Columbus fans sing happy birthday to Johnny Gaudreau Junior

Skip to content
The National Hockey League was back in action yesterday, with 14 regular season games on the schedule throughout the day.

Although we didn’t get to see games as exciting as the Four Nations Tournament, several highlights caught our attention.

Here’s a recap.

1. Columbus fans sing happy birthday to Johnny Gaudreau Junior

The death of brothers Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau is a tragic event that has completely stunned the hockey world and still shocks NHL fans.

Johnny Gaudreau was not only one of the best players in the NHL, but also a loving and caring family man.

Last night, at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Johnny Gaudreau’s son, Johnny Gaudreau Junior, was present for the Columbus Blue Jackets’ game against the Chicago Blackhawks.

The young Gaudreau was also celebrating his first birthday, and the Columbus crowd took the opportunity to sing happy birthday to him when he appeared on the big screen.

This led to a very beautiful moment.

Johnny Junior may only be one year old and may not remember this moment, but for the rest of the family, it’s a wonderful dose of love and support.

Additionally, the young Gaudreau got to watch a full game, as the Blue Jackets won 5-1 against the Blackhawks.

With the two points, Columbus is now tied with the Ottawa Senators and the Detroit Red Wings for the last playoff spot.

2. Horrible night for Rangers fans

After seeing their American players make a poor impression at the Four Nations Tournament, New York Rangers fans were at least expecting a strong return to the NHL.

Well, it was quite the opposite, as they got humiliated 8-2 by the struggling Buffalo Sabres.

Yes, by the Sabres from Buffalo.

It was a thrashing that saw Igor Shesterkin pulled from the game after allowing five goals on 16 shots.

In short, Rangers fans suffered last night, and to make matters worse, while they were getting dominated by the Sabres, Kaapo Kakko scored his 10th goal of the season for the Seattle Kraken.

3. Three points for Matvei Michkov

Although he’s no longer in the running for the Calder Trophy, awarded to the best rookie in the NHL, Michkov is having a great season.

Despite some ups and downs, the young Russian prodigy is one of the best players for the Philadelphia Flyers.

Last night, for the NHL’s return, Michkov scored three points, including the first goal of the game, in a 6-3 win for the Philadelphia Flyers over the Edmonton Oilers.

He also made a great pass to Sean Couturier for his 200th NHL goal.

Michkov now has 17 goals and 22 assists for a total of 39 points in 56 games.

4. Justin Barron scores his third goal in a Predators uniform

No one in Montreal is missing Justin Barron right now, given the stability and excellent play of Alexandre Carrier.

However, even if the Montreal Canadiens won the trade (for now), Barron seems to have finally found his place with the Nashville Predators.

In fact, last night, he scored his third goal in a Predators uniform in a 2-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche.

This gives him six points in 19 games with the Predators.

5. Ninth consecutive win for the Jets

The Winnipeg Jets set a franchise record last night, earning their ninth consecutive win, this time beating the St. Louis Blues 4-3 in a shootout.

This is quite an achievement for the Jets, and it once again shows how well they’re doing this season.

In fact, they’re the first team to reach 40 wins this season.


Overtime

– What a great feat for Marc-André Fleury.

– Here are the results from last night.

– Here are the top scorers from last night.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– Today’s schedule in the NHL: 12 games.

(Credit: Google/NHL)
