Rumor: Brady Tkachuk’s departure would be inevitable

Are Brady Tkachuk’s days with the Ottawa Senators numbered?

According to journalist Andy Strickland, Tkachuk’s departure would be inevitable and he could try to join his brother Matthew in Florida.

The two Tkachuk brothers particularly stood out during the recent 4 Nations Tournament, not only because of their talent, but also for their intensity and robustness.

Brady Tkachuk showed that he was made for playoff hockey, although he hasn’t played a single playoff game since the start of his NHL career.

However, in light of these recent performances, rumors have surfaced that the younger Tkachuk might want to continue his career with a US team after starting in Canada, just like his father Keith Tkachuk did with the Winnipeg Jets and more recently Matthew with the Calgary Flames.In fact, the older brother had forced the Flames to trade him to the Florida Panthers with a conditional fourth-round pick in 2025 in exchange for Jonathan Huberdeau, MacKenzie Weegar, Cole Schwindt, and a conditional first-round pick also in 2025.

Could the Panthers be interested in acquiring Brady Tkachuk to play with his brother? The way the two complemented each other with Team USA, it would be a great move by the team’s general manager, Bill Zito.

The American has 44 points, including 21 goals, in 56 games with the Senators this season, but he also brings a level of robustness and energy that few elite players can match.

And even if it’s not with the Panthers, he’s a player who could interest many teams in the League.

However, what would be the cost demanded by the Ottawa management?

Because the Senators can (and must) afford to be patient in Tkachuk’s case, who is in the fourth year of a 7-year contract worth $57.56 million (average annual salary of $8.22 million) that runs until the end of the 2027 season.

The team really needs to make sure it maximizes its return if it goes ahead with this trade to ensure it doesn’t take a step back in its rebuilding process.

And according to you, where will Brady Tkachuk go?

