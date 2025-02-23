Rumor: Brady Tkachuk’s departure would be inevitable

Are Brady Tkachuk’s days with the Ottawa Senators numbered?
According to journalist Andy Strickland, Tkachuk’s departure would be inevitable and he could try to join his brother Matthew in Florida.
Brady Tkachuk showed that he was made for playoff hockey, although he hasn’t played a single playoff game since the start of his NHL career.
Could the Panthers be interested in acquiring Brady Tkachuk to play with his brother? The way the two complemented each other with Team USA, it would be a great move by the team’s general manager, Bill Zito.
And even if it’s not with the Panthers, he’s a player who could interest many teams in the League.
Because the Senators can (and must) afford to be patient in Tkachuk’s case, who is in the fourth year of a 7-year contract worth $57.56 million (average annual salary of $8.22 million) that runs until the end of the 2027 season.
The team really needs to make sure it maximizes its return if it goes ahead with this trade to ensure it doesn’t take a step back in its rebuilding process.
