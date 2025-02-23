P.K. Subban : “Crosby deserves better than that. It’s Kyle Dubas’ fault.”

Credit: P.K. Subban is not afraid to speak his mind. Just before the famous final between Canada and the United States at the 4 Nations Tournament, he published a tweet about a comment from Donald Trump that left much to be desired. Moreover, a former player, Akim Aliu, gave him a pretty intense blast. Not later […]

P.K. Subban is not afraid to speak his mind. Just before the famous final between Canada and the United States at the 4 Nations Tournament, he published a tweet about a comment from Donald Trump that left much to be desired. Moreover, a former player, Akim Aliu, gave him a pretty intense blast. Not later than yesterday, Subban gave his thoughts on Kyle Dubas’ work as GM and president of operations for the Pittsburgh Penguins. During an intermission on ESPN, the former star defenseman criticized Dubas after the team’s collapse. The Penguins are currently ranked 27th in the NHL.

PK Subban just RIPPED Kyle Dubas on national television. “You’re getting paid 7 million dollars a year. Give Mike Sullivan better players, give Sidney Crosby a team to play with. If you’re going to rebuild, rebuild. Pick a lane. It’s on you.” Embarrassing times for the pens

« You are paid 7 million dollars a year. Give Mike Sullivan better players, give Sidney Crosby a team to play with. If you want to rebuild, rebuild. Choose a lane. It’s your fault. » – P.K. Subban

Let’s say the former Montreal Canadiens defenseman didn’t mince his words to get his message across. But that’s what makes Subban, Subban. However, there’s a nuance to be added to P.K.’s statement. He’s asking Dubas to choose a path, but clearly, he has. As Scott Wheeler mentions in this tweet, the Penguins seem clearly in rebuilding mode. After all, they’re the team with the most picks in the first three rounds of the next three drafts with 15. The Blackhawks and Canadiens have 14.

I’ve seen this tweet going around a lot. The Penguins have 15 picks in the first three rounds of the next three drafts — more than any other team in the league (Blackhawks and Canadiens have 14). Kyle has picked a lane.

Subban should start doing his homework before criticizing a general manager. Isn’t that logical?

Rapid Fire

– Jakub Dobes and Arber Xhekaj did a Q&A session with fans while playing NHL25.

Jakub Dobes and Arber Xhekaj are live NOW on Twitch and YouTube for a gaming session presented by Under Armour

– Three more goals for Ovechkin, who is only 13 goals away from surpassing Wayne Gretzky.

THERE IT IS!! OVECHKIN HATTY! We are witnessing history ladies and gentlemen

– With the goal in an empty net, that’s now 15 goals in 24 hours (approximately). The Capitals are not first in the NHL for nothing.

The Capitals have scored 14 goals in the past 24 hours (game started at 3:20 yesterday) with some time left today.

– It shows how Ovechkin is in a class of his own.

Highest goals/game pace in Ovechkin’s career: 0.79 — 2007/08 0.71 — 2008/09 0.71 — 2024/25 0.71 — 2019/20 0.67 — 2012/13 0.65 — 2013/14 Is this Ovechkin’s third prime?

– By the way, McMichael is the fourth Capitals player to reach the 20-goal plateau this season.

Connor McMichael reaches 20 goals in a season for the first time. He’s Capitals fourth player to reach 20 this season, joining Ovechkin (28), Wilson (26) and Protas (23)