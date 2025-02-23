Mikko Rantanen: The Hurricanes made him a nine-figure offer

Mikko Rantanen played his seventh game in the Hurricanes uniform last night. He collected an assist in his club’s loss to the Leafs in Toronto. This now gives him a total of three points (only one goal) since his arrival in Carolina. Obviously, it’s not going super well for him right now. He is seen as one of the best attackers in the league, after all… But he doesn’t necessarily look like one of the best attackers in the league lately. However, even if things are going less well, the Hurricanes’ management is not worried about him. That’s at least what I tell myself… when we learn that the Canes made him an offer in the nine figures during the 4 Nations Confrontation. This information was shared by Elliotte Friedman on Sportsnet last night.

An offer in the nine figures (at least $100 million for the duration of the agreement)… That’s at least $12.5 million per season. We agree that it’s a lot, a lot of money. Rantanen has proven himself in the past: he has three seasons with more than 90 points (92, 105, and 104) one season with 55 goals, he helped his club win the Stanley Cup (21-22) by accumulating 25 points in 20 playoff games… And so, we know his qualities. He has a powerful (and precise) shot, his game vision is elite, he’s big on his skates… All this to say that Rantanen has what it takes to earn a salary like that. And at the same time, it’s logical to see the Hurricanes do everything to keep him in town since they sent Martin Necas to Colorado in the transaction. It remains to be seen if Rantanen will sign a new agreement with the Hurricanes or if his club will (again) trade him. Because this possibility is also on the table…

In a hurry

– The fans were spoiled for this skills competition.

– The Washington Capitals could finally count on Tom Wilson this afternoon, who left the last game. He even scored his 26th of the season, joining Ovechkin at the top of the club.

Tom Wilson now tied with Alex Ovechkin for the Capitals lead with 26 goals for the season. — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) February 23, 2025

– The Oilers’ power play isn’t as dangerous as Canada’s, but it’s still scary.

“Oh finally we don’t have to deal with that crazy Canada powerplay unit anymore” Oilers powerplay: pic.twitter.com/WM8qYb08RC — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 23, 2025

– Some news from the Boston Bruins.