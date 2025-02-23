Juraj Slafkovsky played like Brady Tkachuk

Generally, I would say that Martin St-Louis’ entire lineup (except perhaps Mike Matheson) played good hockey last night, but there is one player who really stood out.
Juraj Slafkovsky: 15:25, 1 G, +1, 5 SOG, 8 hits, 1 fight.
Great night for him.
— Eric Engels (@EricEngels) February 23, 2025
Brady Tkachuk may not have been in the game for the Senators, but there was a Brady Tkachuk on the Canadiens’ side.
And that’s exactly how Juraj Slafkovsky must play to be successful.
If Slafkovksy can finally understand that this is how he needs to play to perform in the NHL, considering his size, well, he will become a very important player in the Canadiens’ successes.
It’s just one game, of course, but seeing Slaf so happy after being rewarded for his efforts with a goal is encouraging for the kid’s confidence.
«Je suis devenu affamé pendant la pause» https://t.co/Jk4mmkij1G
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 23, 2025
Let’s remember that last season, it was in the second half of the season that the Slovak took off, when he transformed himself in the last 30-40 games, which earned him his long-term contract of 8 years at $7.6 million per year.
1. Emil Heineman’s return really helps the Canadiens.
Brendan Gallagher had also praised Heineman’s work by explaining that he really balanced the Canadiens’ four lines.
Well, last night, even if Heineman didn’t get any points, he proved Gallagher’s point.
2. Jake Evans had a good game, hoping that the break allowed him to refocus on hockey rather than his contract situation.
We recall that before the break, Evans was talking like a guy who wouldn’t re-sign with the Tricolore.
In short, Heineman’s return seems to have done Evans some good, who had a good game.
3. Brendan Gallagher was excellent.
The Canadiens’ number 11 set the tone for the game by scoring the first goal of the night, and for the rest of the game, he allowed his line to be involved and stand out.
Gallagher has four goals in his last five games, and he’s proving more and more that he’s found his role within the Canadiens and that he’ll be able to have some good seasons.
If Gally can score 20 goals, his $6.5 million per year contract won’t hurt as much.
4. Jayden Struble did well alongside Lane Hutson.
Surprisingly, it was Struble who ended up with Hutson last night, and let’s say he did well.
This is a difficult season for Struble, and therefore, performing with the Canadiens’ best defenseman like he did last night can only be beneficial for his situation.
Note that the Canadiens’ skills competition will take place today at the Bell Centre, starting at 10:00 AM.
In a Hurry
– Poor Jakub.
NHL teams keep finding new & creative ways to make the road backup goalie have to sit on uncomfortable chairs https://t.co/trjeahUpqz
— /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) February 23, 2025
– The CF Montreal’s first game of the season unfortunately ends with a 3-2 loss in Atlanta.
Marque finale.
Final score.#CFMTL pic.twitter.com/GmX05Lz9m9
— CF Montréal (@cfmontreal) February 23, 2025
– The Lions are in action today.
JOUR DE MATCH
Dernier match de la série de 7 face au Thunder cet après-midi!
@ECHLThunder
Colisée Vidéotron
Début du match à 15h00
@FloHockey
819 519-1634 | https://t.co/Y8BqjCkYZk pic.twitter.com/rJQfvgk1Io
— Lions de Trois-Rivières (@Lions3r) February 23, 2025