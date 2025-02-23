Juraj Slafkovsky played like Brady Tkachuk

This was clearly not Canada vs the United States or simply Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon, but nonetheless, the Montreal Canadiens gave us a very good game last night.In fact, the CH was ready for the return of the NHL, and they showed it last night with their beautiful 5-2 win over the Ottawa Senators. The Tricolore played a very good game and showed character on the road, although one might have thought the game was at the Bell Centre given the number of Canadiens fans at the Canadian Tire Center.

Generally, I would say that Martin St-Louis’ entire lineup (except perhaps Mike Matheson) played good hockey last night, but there is one player who really stood out.

Juraj Slafkovsky: 15:25, 1 G, +1, 5 SOG, 8 hits, 1 fight.

In fact, Juraj Slafkovsky probably played his best game in the NHL last night.The 20-year-old Slovak was everywhere on the ice, and every time he was on the ice, he found a way to stand out and help his team.Slafkovsky made excellent passes, he hit everything that moved (8 hits), he was intense and physical ( a fight ), he was confident with the puck (5 shots on goal), and on top of that, he managed to score a goal.In short, Slaf played like Brady Tkachuk.

Brady Tkachuk may not have been in the game for the Senators, but there was a Brady Tkachuk on the Canadiens’ side.

And that’s exactly how Juraj Slafkovsky must play to be successful.

This is the kind of performance we should be able to see from the young Slovak every game, on a regular basis.

If Slafkovksy can finally understand that this is how he needs to play to perform in the NHL, considering his size, well, he will become a very important player in the Canadiens’ successes.

It’s just one game, of course, but seeing Slaf so happy after being rewarded for his efforts with a goal is encouraging for the kid’s confidence.

He played one of his best games, and he knows it, even if he also thinks he played like a junior. In short, the break seems to have done everyone good, but especially Slafkovksy, who also stated that he had become hungry during the break.

Let’s remember that last season, it was in the second half of the season that the Slovak took off, when he transformed himself in the last 30-40 games, which earned him his long-term contract of 8 years at $7.6 million per year.

Will Slaf give us the same thing this season and finish the current campaign on fire?This remains to be seen.Now, what else do I take away from this first game of the Canadiens since their return from the break?

1. Emil Heineman’s return really helps the Canadiens.

Heineman proved last night how important he is to the Tricolore, given that he brings great stability to the lineup. No forward played more than 20 minutes or less than 12 minutes.

Brendan Gallagher had also praised Heineman’s work by explaining that he really balanced the Canadiens’ four lines.

Well, last night, even if Heineman didn’t get any points, he proved Gallagher’s point.

2. Jake Evans had a good game, hoping that the break allowed him to refocus on hockey rather than his contract situation.

We recall that before the break, Evans was talking like a guy who wouldn’t re-sign with the Tricolore.

In short, Heineman’s return seems to have done Evans some good, who had a good game.

3. Brendan Gallagher was excellent.

The Canadiens’ number 11 set the tone for the game by scoring the first goal of the night, and for the rest of the game, he allowed his line to be involved and stand out.

He even allowed Josh Anderson to score his ninth goal of the season.

Gallagher has four goals in his last five games, and he’s proving more and more that he’s found his role within the Canadiens and that he’ll be able to have some good seasons.

If Gally can score 20 goals, his $6.5 million per year contract won’t hurt as much.

4. Jayden Struble did well alongside Lane Hutson.

Surprisingly, it was Struble who ended up with Hutson last night, and let’s say he did well.

This is a difficult season for Struble, and therefore, performing with the Canadiens’ best defenseman like he did last night can only be beneficial for his situation.

In short, hats off to the Montreal Canadiens, who managed to give us a good game and thus spare us a small post-Tournoi des Quatre Nations depression.

Note that the Canadiens’ skills competition will take place today at the Bell Centre, starting at 10:00 AM.

In a Hurry

